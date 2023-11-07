Frostburg State University Selects Customizable Soutron to House Their Custom Digital Collection Archive
By taking advantage of our pre-built, customizable search portal templates, archivists can quickly start providing fast, secure access to internal and external materials on any device”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information resources, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces that Frostburg State University has selected the customizable Soutron Archive Management System to manage their digital collection archive. Frostburg State University (FSU) is a public university in Frostburg, Maryland.
— Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global
With no way to display their collection of digitized photos, the library at FSU embarked on a digital collection project to source a software solution that would provide a way for the public to view the collection. Liza Zakharova, Special Collections Librarian / Archivist, undertook the task of evaluating digital collection archive systems. Over the course of a year, she looked at ContentDM, Preservica, and other solutions including Soutron. Soutron stood out due to its customization functionalities.
“I liked that I could create a customized digital collections portal,” states Liza. “The other products that I looked at didn’t offer the full customization that Soutron does.”
With the Soutron integrated search portal, Frostburg has complete control over how their digital collection is displayed and accessed, enabling the university to improve user experience when searching their digital collections.
“With Soutron’s Archive Management System, archive collection managers are free to curate and display their digital collections however they please,” states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global. “By taking advantage of our pre-built, customizable search portal templates, archivists can quickly start providing fast, secure access to internal and external materials on any device.”
Soutron Archive supports single or multiple locations with customized information center portals, supporting tasks and workflows that appeal to many because of the simplified operations and associated cost savings and efficiencies that can be achieved.
Frostburg’s future plans include creating an online audio video archive which can be easily created for hosted YouTube, Vimeo and SoundCloud content to highlight videos and podcasts which can be easily done with Soutron.
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collections libraries, archives, and information centers that makes knowledge curation easy, saving organizations time, effort, and money, while providing for optimal information and knowledge management. As a client-driven company dedicated to “Managing Library and Archive Transformation” with strong award-winning leadership.
Tony Saadat
Soutron Global
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn