SavvyCard launches RE-Target consumer ad network for Greater Alabama MLS
The Greater Alabama MLS will incorporate the RE-Target Advertising Network into its highly trafficked Live in Alabama listings search portal.
The RE-Target team has become a trusted partner. It was an easy decision to extend our relationship to include consumer-facing advertising on Live in Alabama.com.”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Alabama MLS is expanding its relationship with RE-Target® by SavvyCard® to include its RE-Target Advertising Network (RETAN), which offers advertising options for consumer-facing real estate websites and search portals. The Greater Alabama MLS will incorporate RETAN into its highly trafficked LiveInAlabama.com listings search portal.
— Amanda Creel, BAR/GALMLS CEO
The RE-Target Advertising Network is a business-to-consumer advertising program integrated into consumer-facing real estate websites. The program provides a path for real estate organizations, brokerages and agents to generate revenue and increase engagement through quality advertising from respected consumer brands and local real estate service providers.
The RETAN team is led by industry veteran April Chaffee, RE-Target vice president of consumer advertising. With more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry advertising industry, she built and operated the first real estate ad network in 2008 before partnering with This Old House, where she served as general manager of advertising.
“Our consumer advertising network, RETAN, is a natural extension of RE-Target and compliments our member-facing dashboard communications and advertising program,” said Chaffee. “RETAN is more than a remnant advertising network as we also bring direct sales to the equation, increasing the value to our partners.”
“The RE-Target team has become a trusted partner in delivering member-facing communications and advertising on our Paragon dashboard, which made it an easy decision to extend our relationship to include managing our consumer-facing advertising on our LiveInAlabama.com, search portal,” said Amanda Creel, Greater Alabama MLS CEO.
RE-Target is an advertising and communications solution that delivers highly curated visual messages within single sign-on, MLS or member dashboards, offering an alternative channel to reach agents and brokers where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement of internal and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers. RE-Target delivers targeted messaging and advertising to more than 315,000 real estate professionals from 45 organizations across the United States.
About Greater Alabama MLS
The Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service (GALMLS), a subsidiary of the Birmingham Association of REALTORS®, provides MLS services to 12 counties in Central Alabama. As the largest MLS in Alabama, serving more than 6,500 subscribers, GALMLS is committed to fostering cooperation and competition within the real estate marketplace. LiveInAlabama.com, powered by GALMLS, provides consumers with direct access to MLS Listings in real time.
About SavvyCard®:
SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target®, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.
