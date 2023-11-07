Jessup University Makes Historic Move, Expanding Out-of-State with Additional Location in Oregon
Jessup to Receive 22-Acre Campus in Portland, Oregon Continuing to Serve Diverse Student Population
This partnership is an amazing opportunity to model what a loving and Christ-like presence is and can become across state lines and throughout the Pacific Northwest.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessup University, a nationally-ranked Christian university is pleased to announce the establishment of a new location in Portland, Oregon. Jessup has entered into an agreement with historic Multnomah University to receive all of its assets and liabilities and to continue its faithful legacy in Oregon and beyond.
— Dr Jessica Taylor, President of Multnomah University
Dr. John Jackson, President of Jessup University since 2011, said, “With locations in the Sacramento, San Jose, and soon-to-be Portland regions, Jessup University will further extend our partnership with the Church to educate transformational leaders in culture. With our demonstrated expertise in Bible/Theology/Ministry, Business, Health Care, Psychology, and Education, we believe we can contribute and strengthen the Portland region and community with transformational leadership. We’re looking forward to continuing to offer a high-quality education for their students.”
This historic and strategic move allows Jessup to extend its unique partnership between local churches and communities by equipping students wherever they operate to be transformational leaders in culture. This is also the dawn of a new era for Multnomah, now known as the Multnomah Campus of Jessup University.
The transition will begin immediately with a strong focus on stability and preparing for future growth. Dr. Jessica Taylor, President of Multnomah University said, “This partnership is an amazing opportunity to model what a loving and Christ-like presence is and can become across state lines and throughout the Pacific Northwest.”
Currently, Multnomah serves just over 500 students, and Jessup will continue offering top educational programs for these individuals, many of whom are first-generation college students. Jessup offers more than 70 programs on its Rocklin and San Jose campuses while guiding students toward fulfilling careers and authentic relationships with Christ.
Jessup and Multnomah were both established in the 1930s and have remarkably similar histories of equipping students to make positive impacts in their local communities and the world. The partnership represents a "merger of mission" and will propel the legacies of both Multnomah and Jessup forward while retaining their foundational principles of spiritual formation and academic rigor. The partnership also underscores their shared commitment to providing a faith-based education that empowers students to impact the world. Together, they embark on a journey combining the best of tradition and innovation setting the stage for a promising future for the Multnomah community.
ABOUT JESSUP UNIVERSITY:
Jessup University is a highly ranked Christ-centered university in Northern California dedicated to offering Christ-centered higher education. Known for its commitment to academic excellence, spiritual growth, and cultural impact, Jessup is a trailblazer in providing students with the knowledge and values they need to succeed in their personal and professional lives.
ABOUT MULTNOMAH UNIVERSITY:
Multnomah University, soon to be the Multnomah Campus of Jessup University, is a distinguished institution with a rich history of providing faith-based education for over eight decades. Since 1936, Multnomah has been a cornerstone of the Portland community, equipping students to make a difference in the world through transformational faith and learning,
