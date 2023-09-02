Jessup University Hosts Preview Day, an Event Filled with Discovery & Connection
Jessup University faculty, staff, and peers invite prospective students and their families to Preview Day, an event filled with discovery and connection.
Preview Day is a fun, engaging experience where the campus comes alive. It's an opportunity to witness firsthand how Jessup nurtures community, cultivates critical thinking, and shapes futures.”ROCKLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessup University is hosting Preview Day on Friday, October 13 from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. It’s an exciting, intentional time where prospective students meet professors and connect with the Jessup community through campus tours, sample lectures, interest fairs, and shared meals in the award-winning Crossroads Cafe. This personalized, open-house event will give students a unique opportunity to determine why Jessup is the right fit for their college home.
Designed for the dreamers, innovators, and change-makers of Generation Z, Preview Day is a time to discover resources that fuel intellectual curiosity and help chart a path to success. This year’s Chapel guest speaker is Boomer Bennett, a community leader and advocate for racial reconciliation who will challenge and motivate students on their spiritual journey.
“My favorite part of Preview Day was getting to experience Chapel worship for the first time,” said Emily Groves, a sophomore at Jessup. “God used this as a time to reveal that attending Jessup was a part of his amazing and perfect plan for my life.”
Jessup offers a close-knit community where people feel they are known and supported. From a vibrant campus life and academic support team to state-of-the-art labs, it’s a hub of excitement, friendship, and possibilities where students make meaningful connections that can last a lifetime. With a 12:1 faculty-to-student ratio, Jessup professors are more than just educators. They often become life mentors.
At Jessup, Christian beliefs and practices are infused into every class. This means, whether students major in Biblical Studies, Nursing, or Aviation, they have the chance to grow in their faith alongside peers.
The University also has an additional campus in the heart of Silicon Valley. Through academic and business relationships with hundreds of innovative and progressive companies, students will have unparalleled opportunities to integrate their faith and academics into real-world internships, experiences, and career advancement.
For Christ-followers desiring to navigate their world and make their mark without compromising their faith, Jessup University is the only fully accredited, private liberal arts university centrally located in Northern California. More than an institution, it's a community of dreamers, believers, and achievers.
With a commitment to excellence and personal growth, it is dedicated to providing a transformative education that equips students to lead with empathy and mastery in their careers, leaving a redemptive impact on the world.
“Preview Day is a fun and engaging experience where the campus comes alive,” shared Stacie Sturm, Assistant Director of Enrollment Engagement. “It's an opportunity to witness firsthand how Jessup nurtures community, cultivates critical thinking, and shapes futures. As a proud parent of both a Jessup alum and a current student, I'm a little biased. But I invite you to witness why Jessup is a special place and an unparalleled haven of learning and growth."
Students are encouraged to secure their spot now.
For more information about Jessup, visit jessup.edu/previewday or email admissions@jessup.edu.
