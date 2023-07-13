NCAA Announces Jessup’s Acceptance into NCAA Division II
Jessup University transitions into the NCAA Division II immediately and begins competition within the PacWest Conference in Fall 2024.
The growth our University has experienced over the past 15 years is tremendous. The move to NCAA indicates the maturity of our athletic program and quality of student-athletes. ”ROCKLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced by the National Collegiate Athletics Association’s (NCAA) membership committee, Jessup University’s application for membership into NCAA Division II is approved. This news, the most momentous in Jessup Athletics’ history, ensures the University begins NCAA competition in Fall 2024.
Jessup will play out the remainder of the 2023-24 season as a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) while transitioning to an NCAA member, effective immediately. Jessup already accepted an invitation to join the PacWest Conference upon its arrival in NCAA Division II.
“Jessup is a place where dreams become reality,” stated Dr. John Jackson, Jessup’s President. “We celebrate the accomplishments of our student-athletes and believe that joining NCAA Division II is another step towards establishing the premier Northern California University we are called to build.”
Conversations regarding a move to NCAA Division II began in Fall 2019, with Von Vogt bringing the topic to Jessup’s board of trustees in 2022—who unanimously approved the move. Throughout the process, members of the PacWest and NCAA membership committee visited Jessup’s Rocklin campus and surrounding athletic facilities, meeting with Dr. Jackson, Von Vogt, and additional staff.
Fall 2023 begins a three-year transitionary period for Jessup, starting with the Warriors’ final competition season in the NAIA. Jessup will still be eligible for all conference and national championship events until the end of the 2024 spring season. During the first two NCAA seasons of competition, the University will be ineligible for national championship events.
Jessup will immediately be eligible for PacWest postseason appearances starting in Fall 2024 with the fall of 2026 serving as Jessup’s first season of eligibility to compete for a national championship.
During Jessup’s first two competition seasons in the NCAA, the University plans to compete within the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA), allowing student-athletes to continue competing on a national level. This allows Jessup to qualify for postseason contests outside of NCAA while still competing in their full PacWest-sponsored schedule.
“The growth our University has experienced over the past 15 years since relocating to Rocklin is tremendous,” noted Von Vogt. “For Jessup Athletics to be part of that journey and growth is something special. The move to NCAA indicates the maturity of our athletic program and quality of student-athletes.”
* * *
Anchored to the belief that faith and knowledge are not at odds, Jessup University shapes people of influence through experiential learning, spiritual formation, and redemptive critical thinking—all within a vibrant Christian community. For more information on Jessup’s majors and programs, visit jessup.edu. To learn more about Jessup Athletics, visit jessupathletics.com and follow on social media: Jessup University Athletics (Facebook) and @JessupAthletics (Twitter & Instagram).
