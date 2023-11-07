HMC HomeCare Helping Seniors to Combat Loneliness
Companionship makes a world of difference.HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges, impacting individuals across all walks of life. Among the most affected were our senior loved ones, who experienced heightened isolation, loneliness, and fear due to necessary safety measures. HMC HomeCare, a leading provider of in-home caregiving services, recognizes the critical need to combat the lingering adverse effects on emotional, physical, and mental wellbeing.
HMC HomeCare offers practical steps to diminish senior loneliness and isolation, emphasizing the preservation of crucial social connections essential for their health:
Safe Socialization:
While physical distancing may remain important, socialization need not be avoided. In-home caregivers can facilitate various forms of connection, from letter writing to phone calls and virtual face-to-face conversations, ensuring seniors remain close to their loved ones.
Quality Time with Trusted Companions:
For seniors living alone, spending quality time with an in-home caregiver proves invaluable in alleviating feelings of isolation. Activities such as board games, baking, art, and even shared learning experiences contribute to a sense of companionship.
Mindful News Consumption:
Balancing the need for information with mental well-being, caregivers encourage realistic news consumption goals. Structured intervals for news updates are complemented by positive TV shows, reading materials, and engaging activities.
Cultivating Positivity:
Shifting to a positive mindset is key. Mindfulness, prayer, gratitude, meditation, and open conversations with optimistic family and friends are methods used to foster a brighter outlook.
Embracing Nature:
Harnessing the therapeutic benefits of nature, caregivers support seniors in outdoor activities like walks and exercise, providing an additional layer of calmness.
Acts of Kindness:
Extending a helping hand to others is a powerful antidote to low spirits. Even from home, older adults can make meaningful contributions, whether through words of encouragement, care packages, or crafting for charitable causes.
HMC HomeCare is dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors, ensuring their wellbeing and happiness. Our caregivers adhere to recommended safety protocols while delivering compassionate care, bringing smiles to the faces of those we serve.
For more information on HMC HomeCare and its services, please visit hmchomecare.com.
About HMC HomeCare
HMC HomeCare was conceived within Hawaii Medical College as they recognized the growing need for trained, consistent care for our aging population. HMC HomeCare provides trusted care by trained staff who are assessed and monitored by experienced leadership. Much of the staff has been trained by Hawaii Medical College and taught by professional caregivers.
HMC HomeCare offers families exceptional individualized care for an aging or ill adult. The caregivers strive to engage with the seniors and to interact with them in ways that are most comfortable to them, helping to ease the concerns of both families and the cared-for. The goal is to allow them to maintain their sense of independence while being assisted and safe.
The HMC HomeCare mission is to provide compassionate, high-quality care to individuals in need, helping them to maintain independence and dignity while living in the comfort of their own homes. The caregivers are dedicated to supporting our clients and their families by building strong, trusting relationships, and tailoring our services to meet their unique needs and preferences. The team of experienced and skilled caregivers is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct and positively impacting the lives of those we serve.
Pat Monick
Hawaii Medical College
+18082566759 ext.
