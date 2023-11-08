Sustaira and Capgemini Launch Partnership to Tackle Sustainability Reporting & ESG Data Challenges
Sustainability software provider, Sustaira, and strategic business and technology transformation partner, Capgemini, announce a strategic partnership.
I am very excited about the partnership with Sustaira as it allows Capgemini to offer our clients a solution which is easily customizable and extendable to facilitate evolving sustainability needs.”ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sustaira, a leading provider of sustainability software solutions, announces its strategic partnership with Capgemini, a global leader in partnering with companies to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future.
— Martijn van Schaik, VP Sustainability Data Leader, Capgemini
Sustaira’s Sustainability and ESG app platform offers a portfolio of customizable apps that help companies in their sustainability and ESG journey. Capgemini has joined Sustaira’s rapidly growing Sustainability ecosystem to resell and implement the ESG platform, offer expert consulting services, and to (co)create insightful data-driven solutions. With a focus on Sustainability domain knowledge combined with Sustaira’s low-code ESG solutions, this is an essential and strategic partnership to provide global expertise and truly tailored solutions at scale to large international enterprises.
Capgemini, with a presence across more than 50 countries and over 360,000 employees, has a strong 55-year heritage and deep industry knowledge. The Group reported in 2022 global revenues of €22 billion and is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to integrations and operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering, and platforms.
This strategic partnership offers a unique value proposition by combining Capgemini’s global expertise in sustainability, data and AI with Sustaira’s agile low-code ESG platform on top. Enterprises deal with the urgency to aggregate large volumes of data across multiple systems inside and outside their organization. The growing number of ESG legislations, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), is forcing organizations to put the right software solutions in place, quickly. This is a data collection, aggregation and reporting challenge primarily, that ultimately organizations need to turn into actionable insights and workflow driven applications.
As Martijn van Schaik, VP Sustainability Data Leader Insights & Data at Capgemini, outlines,
“I am very excited about our partnership with Sustaira as it allows us to offer our clients a solution which is easily customizable and extendable to facilitate their evolving sustainability business needs. Sustaira’s launchpad makes it easy for business users to access the solutions they need in their daily work. By connecting the different applications onto a single data foundation, we ensure efficient and consistent use of data as well as data trust and auditability in an environment that is set-up to quickly scale and adapt to emerging needs. It is impressive to see the speed with which Sustaira is extending its library of available applications. The speed and flexibility offered is truly unique in the market. Combined with Capgemini’s sustainability, data and AI and industry expertise the possibilities are endless.”
This partnership represents the success Sustaira experiences with a rapidly growing customer base, global partner network, and a strong technical foundation in significant growth markets. According to Verdantix, the ESG reporting software market alone sees a 30% growth with a value of $4.35B in 2027, while the ESG and Sustainability consulting market sees a 17% growth, totalling $16B in 2027. Combined with Gartner’s low-code market prediction of $44.5 by 2026 and the AI market of $134.8B by 2025 the growth of Sustaira will exponentially increase.
As Vincent de la Mar, Founder and CEO at Sustaira, highlights:
“Capgemini is one of the top technology and consulting firms globally and I’m very proud of yet another big milestone for the Sustaira team. The flexibility of Sustaira’s Sustainability and ESG app building blocks and platform on top of Capgemini’s Sustainability Data Hub is a powerful one. Especially larger organizations want the speed of out-of-the-box functionality, such as carbon accounting, combined with the ability to rapidly customize, add new features or even complete new apps. This partnership doesn’t only make it easier to aggregate data and provide valuable insights, but we actually make the data actionable so organizations can really have an impact and improve their ESG and Sustainability KPIs. Ultimately, that is what it’s all about and what matters…”
For those eager to explore Sustaira’s partner network and collaboration options, please visit www.sustaira.com. If you would like to explore the Sustaira platform sign up for the free version today, through this link: https://www.sustaira.com/getstarted
About Sustaira
Sustaira is the App Platform for all your Sustainability & ESG web and mobile solutions. Imagine a world where cutting edge technology and Sustainability domain expertise are combined. At its core, Sustaira offers the all-in-one Sustainability App platform, app templates, and custom web and mobile initiatives. This technology is then paired with App delivery and implementation services. Lastly, organizations have the option through Sustaira’s ecosystem and network for Sustainability and ESG Consulting. Sustaira is going beyond goal setting, data gathering and reporting. Sustaira makes it actionable, accountable, scalable, and rewarding. As a 360-degree software platform, Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability and ESG initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability Directors to make their organizations more Sustainable. Faster. Sustainability starts with Sustaira.
About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 360,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2022 global revenues of €22 billio
