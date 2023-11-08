Biokript Announces Search for Business Development Managers to Expand its Project Listings
Biokript Announces Search for Business Development Managers to Expand its Project ListingsSARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biokript is excited to announce the commencement of its search for Business Development Managers (BDMs) to spearhead the expansion of its portfolio of listed cryptocurrency projects on the Biokript Exchange.
The role of the Business Development Manager at Biokript is crucial, as it involves identifying and sourcing new cryptocurrency projects that align with the company's mission and meet the specified criteria for listing on the Biokript Exchange. BDMs will play a pivotal role in building strong relationships with project representatives, guiding them through the listing process, and finalizing listing agreements.
"We have reached that stage where we need help in onboarding more projects onto our inovative platform," said Adnan Alisic, CEO of Biokript. "An experienced team of listing managers will help us achieve our goals."
Key Responsibilities include:
❖ Researching and engaging with cryptocurrency projects with listing potential.
❖ Assessing project suitability based on predefined criteria and due diligence processes.
❖ Developing and maintaining strong relationships with project representatives.
❖ Negotiating and finalizing listing agreements in collaboration with the Biokript team.
❖ Serving as the primary point of contact for projects, addressing their inquiries and
concerns.
❖ Providing regular reports and updates on project sourcing and onboarding progress.
Applicants for this role should have proven experience in business development, sales, or a related field within the cryptocurrency or blockchain industry. They should also possess deep knowledge of the cryptocurrency market and a strong industry network. Strong communication skills, the ability to assess projects based on defined criteria, self-motivation, and the capacity to work independently are essential.
A familiarity with Shariah compliance in the context of cryptocurrency is a plus, along with strong problem-solving and decision-making skills.
Benefits of working as a Business Development Manager at Biokript include an attractive compensation package, the opportunity to collaborate with a dynamic and innovative team in the cryptocurrency industry, room for career growth and advancement within Biokript Exchange, and the chance to contribute to the growth and success of a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange.
About Biokript
Biokript is a leading hybrid Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency exchange that provides a seamless and secure platform for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies. The company is committed to providing a simple and efficient trading platform by combining the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges. For more information, visit biokript.com.
Adnan Alisic
Biokript
adnan@biokript.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
The cryptocurrency platform of the future