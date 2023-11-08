Krystal Unwraps New Holiday Steamer Pack Design for the Holidays
Design features the famous slider stuffing recipeATLANTA, GA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holidays approach, Krystal Restaurants LLC, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is getting into the spirit of the season by unveiling a new Holiday Steamer Pack design. The design, adorned in Krystal’s iconic red, mimics the charm of a gingerbread house and showcases its famous slider stuffing recipe.
Starting now, guests can fill the special edition Holiday Steamer Pack with 24 Krystal sliders or Chiks®. For those seeking an enhanced dining experience, the Sackful is also available as a combo, featuring two medium drinks and two medium fries or tots.
“At Krystal, we love the holidays and we are excited to bring guests joy with our cheerful packaging and our iconic stuffing recipe,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “Our stuffing has adorned holiday feasts for years, creating cheer and joy for all.”
The famous slider stuffing was introduced in 2014 and has since been a fan favorite over the holidays. To create the stuffing recipe, guests must purchase two Sackfuls or one Steamer Pack (24 Krystals). The recipe serves between 10 to 15 people and requires 20 of the square burgers. The recipe intentionally leaves an extra four Krystal burgers for the chef, so they can enjoy a little treat for their work in the kitchen. Follow the recipe at krystal.com/turkey-stuffing/.
The new Holiday Steamer Pack along with other Krystal favorites are available for dine-in, drive-thru, or by ordering online via the Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store.
For more information about Krystal, including menu and locations, visit www.Krystal.com.
About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.
Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.
For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram