Change Our Name Fort Bragg Hosting Teach-In November 14th

This is a press release from Change Our Name Fort Bragg:

Change Our Name Fort Bragg will host its next Teach-in on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 363 North Main Street, F.B.

Envisioned as a program to educate attendees about the issues involved in the name change and to hear neighbors’ ideas, the teach-in will last about one hour and will feature three speakers and a question and answer/discussion period.

Speakers will be:

Evelyn Arce Erickson is a descendant of the Muisca people of Colombia and is founder and CEO of Indigenous Resilience Consulting, serving as a advisor to both donors and Indigenous communities.

Scott Green is a Health Educator, Adapted Physical Education Specialist, Certified Yoga Teacher, and is trained in MBSR (Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction). Scott aspires to live in service of a sustainable loving relationship with his family, community, and our dynamic living Planet.

Adriana Narro is an At-Large member of the Board of Change Our Name Fort Bragg and owner of Atomic Dogs mobile dog grooming.

Discussing a controversial topic requires civility and respect for the opinions of others. This program is free and open to all. Please invite your friends to attend.

The venue for this program is significant as Town Hall holds a place at the center of political/community life in our city.