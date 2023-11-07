Suspicious Fire in Revere Under Investigation 

REVERE — Investigators believe Sunday’s two-alarm fire at a multi-unit Revere apartment building was intentionally set and officials are asking for the public’s help, said Revere Fire Chief Christopher P. Bright, Revere Police Chief David J. Callahan, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

“Two occupants of this building had to be rescued by firefighters,” said Chief Bright. “This incident could have caused a devastating tragedy. We’re asking anyone with information on the fire to share it with investigators using the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. You can remain anonymous if you wish.”

The fire at 30 Park Avenue was first reported at 5:49 pm on Sunday and quickly went to two alarms. Firefighters made entry into the building and rescued two occupants who were transported to an area hospital. Dozens more were displaced.

Based on an examination of the scene, witness interviews, and other evidence, the Revere Fire Department, Revere Police Department, and State troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office determined that the fire was intentionally set. Yesterday, investigators returned to the scene and posted flyers with the Arson Watch Reward Program hotline number.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is coordinated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson crimes. All calls are confidential.

###