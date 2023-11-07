Submit Release
Dance Hall Doves to close out 2023 Sandburg Songbag concert series Nov. 12 in Galesburg

ILLINOIS, November 7 - A talented duo, the Dance Hall Doves feature two key players from the Galesburg entertainment scene. Director of the Orpheum Theatre Erin Glasnovich is known for her guitar playing and soulful vocals as Sullivan's daughter. Employed by Music Makers, Corie "Cow" Weisenberger lends his musical talents to such bands as the Memphis Dives. Combining their musical talent, the Dance Hall Doves feature a mix of bluegrass, folk, rock, oldies, and original tunes.


The Nov. 12 Sandburg Songbag performance will be in the site's barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. The show starts at 2 p.m., with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested to help offset the cost of the performance.


The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which operates the historic site. Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark & Celia Godsil Family Fund, a donor advised fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation.


Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs. The concert series takes its name from Sandburg's 1927 book "The American Songbag." The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the birth home of the famed poet and biographer. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org.

