Remble + Raise – Advancing Insights and Impact in Mental Health

This collaboration with Remble marks a significant milestone in advancing mental health awareness and impact.
Partnering with Remble enables us to ensure follow-through and maximum impact are delivered.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remble, a therapist-designed digital mental health platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Raise, a leading provider of mental health early detection solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing mental health awareness and impact.
— Craig Mason, Co-Founder and CEO, Raise
Raise's DASH.AI mental health conversation analysis solution is set to revolutionize the approach to mental health. By offering early detection and risk stratification for individuals with mental health needs, Raise brings a powerful tool to the table. Remble's expertise in digital mental health platforms complements this vision by providing the resources and guidance needed to support individuals through highly individualized mental health experiences.
Together, Remble + Raise aims to deliver accurate mental health preventive measures to communities in need. Their combined digital package equips people with the knowledge and support required to navigate mental health challenges.
Moreover, it provides context-specific insights to identify who needs help, at what level, and with what urgency. This holistic approach fosters a progressive cycle, ensuring individuals progress towards better health and wellness.
"We are going to do some next-generation things together. Raise truly raises the bar on our ability to make this high-impact use of data come to life," said Bryan Wempen, Chief Revenue Officer of Remble, who has been making significant advancements in the provider, payer, and public sector spaces. "With Raise's DASH.AI platform as part of our solution set, we can do some really cool stuff."
Craig Mason, Co-founder and CEO of Raise shared his perspective on the collaboration, stating, "We are on a mission to deliver mental health early detection for organizations and technology platforms. To do that, we must make integration simple and deliver insights not previously possible. Amid an escalating mental health crisis, our society is grappling with unprecedented challenges that demand immediate attention and innovative solutions. Partnering with Remble enables us to ensure follow-through and maximum impact are delivered."
Remble and Raise are set to launch a multi-phase partnership, beginning with data insights and expanding into real-time insights and alerting integration, which will further enhance their capabilities in the mental health space.
For more information and inquiries, please contact:
Bryan Wempen, Chief Revenue Officer, Remble
Email: bryan@remble.com
Website: www.remble.com
Craig Mason, Co-Founder and CEO, Raise
Email: craig@raisehi.com
Website: www.raisehi.com
About Remble: Remble is a digital mental health company; our team and technology support clients, employees, and care teams through 24/7 support with evidence-based content, chat services, and AI tools.
About Raise: Raise is a leader in mental health early detection, offering innovative solutions to identify and support individuals with mental health needs. Their DASH.AI mental health conversation analysis solution is designed to make a significant impact in the field of mental health.
Bryan Wempen
Remble, Inc.
+1 918-212-4841
bryan@remble.com
