Crumbl Provides Many MINI Meaningful Moments
Crumbl® tests Mini Cookies at select storesLINDON, UT, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Crumbl added Mini Cookies to the regular menu at 56 Crumbl stores out of over 950 stores nationwide as part of a market test. Customers can order these limited-time Mini Cookies for pickup, carryout, and delivery through the Crumbl App or online at crumblcookies.com.
Crumbl is always looking for fresh new ways to satisfy customer sweet tooths. The company prides itself on being a data-driven brand that really listens to customer feedback. So, when Crumblers took to social media and other online platforms to talk about their love for the specialty catering Mini Cookies, Crumbl took notice and decided it was time to make an adjustment. Now, Crumbl welcomes friends and family in select areas across the nation to participate in their latest test offering: Mini Cookies.
Fun Size, Big Flavor
Mini Cookies are offered in all the same weekly flavors as Crumbl’s regular cookies, sold in delightfully miniature Pink Boxes. Customers can choose either a 6-Pack Mini Box or a 12-Pack Mini Box, filled with delicious Mini Cookies of their choosing. Now the familiar classics and new unique flavors fit in the palm of your hand.
So MINI Ways to Bring People Together
With the holiday season quickly approaching, Crumbl cookies make the perfect gift. Whether it’s a Single Box for a favorite teacher, a Mini Cookie for your mini me, or a gift card for the friend who loves to Crumbl their way, the options are endless with Crumbl’s ever-growing menu of both regular- and mini-sized cookies.
No Small Achievement
Earning Badges in the Cookie Journal has never been easier! A 6-Pack Mini Box is the perfect size for sampling every flavor of the week and experimenting with both classics and unique new flavors. Customers can rate each new cookie they try, share their tasty takes with other Crumbl reviewers, and work their way to earning even more Badges.
Dependent upon the results of this test, Crumbl hopes to offer Mini Cookies in more stores in the future. To see if there are Mini Cookies at your local Crumbl, visit the app and check the store’s menu or ask any baker. Enjoy these MINI sweet treats and see you soon!
ABOUT CRUMBL
Crumbl Cookies's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 890 locations across all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
