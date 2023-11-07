GuardDog AI’s Containment and Incidence Response Platform Selected by Astor’s as Finalist for the Third Straight Year
“We are honored to be recognized as an industry leader for our platform supplying automated incident responses on any network. We are truly humbled to be honored by the ASTORS organization”.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GuardDog AI, an innovative technology company specializing in AI-powered, Cybersecurity incident response automation tools, announced for the third straight year they are a finalist at the Astor’s Homeland Security Awards.
— Peter Bookman, C.E.O.
The Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program honors distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in various government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets. American Security Today’s Excellence in Public Safety and Government Excellence Award Winners are a special breed of agencies and individuals whose efforts have far-reaching impacts on our communities through their commitment, diligence, and innovation in government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety sectors.
GuardDog AI has vastly improved its AI-powered solution for automated holistic incident response. Their innovative technology constantly scans and analyzes network traffic, offers complete vulnerability assessments, and proactively automates incident response steps that otherwise need to be done manually by professional cyber professionals.
Specifically, automating the containment incident response step that, when done manually, disrupts organizations for days and months or even puts them out of business. By automating and focusing an Incident Response Plan for any network around the risks associated with a successful containment step, organizations can eradicate and recover from attacks faster and with less impact than ever.
“‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other technologies, and application feasibility outside the industry,” said AST’s Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.
Peter Bookman, founder of GuardDog AI stated, “We are honored to be recognized as an industry leader for our platform supplying automated incident responses on any network. We are truly humbled to be honored with the others selected by the ASTORS organization and consider ourselves to be in great company.
About American Security Today Annual ASTORS Awards, is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and now in its Eighth Year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness – Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our Nation Secure.
About GuardDog AI
GuardDog AI has developed an incident response platform focused on automation and containment. Our Protective Cloud Service software collaborates with a companion Fido unit to simplify cybersecurity scoring and attack containment. The solution supplies network protection and visibility by exposing invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to their network. It uses patented technology to prevent cybersecurity threats before compromising network environments. “2022 Crystal Award Winner for Leadership in Innovation and Technology” in additionally to the triple wins in 2021 and 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award(s) for Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Cyber Analytics Solution, and Best Vulnerability Management Solution awards.
Visit GuardDog.AI for more information, follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/GuardDog AI or instagram@GuardDog AI Learn more at guarddog.ai.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results and will not be accurate indications of the times or by which such performance will be achieved.
Sales Contact: Press Contact:
sales@GuardDog.ai Snapp Conner
833-448-2733 Cheryl Conner 801-806-0150 info@snappconner.com
Press
GuardDog AI
+1 833-448-2733
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram