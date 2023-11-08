Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,468 in the last 365 days.

Soapy Care Ltd and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Smart Hand Hygiene System for VA, DoD

We are excited to collaborate with Lovell Government Services to enhance hand hygiene practices in healthcare environments, where infection prevention is paramount.”
— Max Simonovsky, Founder & CEO, Soapy Care LTD and Soapy USA Inc.
PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services and Soapy Care Ltd, creator of SoapyPro, the intelligent handwashing station, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Soapy’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.

With Soapy, hand hygiene is gamified and measurable. Their flagship product, Soapy Pro, supports the medical staff with educational, fun, and engaging hand-washing tutorials. At the end of each hand washing or hand sanitizing cycle, the user receives an instant quality score based on regulatory guidelines for proper hand hygiene. User experience is one of the cornerstones of Soapy. This is why the Soapy hand washing stations are equipped with instant warm water and a user-visual interface for fun, educational feedback. With Soapy, Infection Preventionists are empowered to meet stringent regulatory hand hygiene guidelines and make data-driven decisions in real time, effectively preventing and controlling the spread of healthcare-associated infections.

As Soapy’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Soapy is pending addition to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Soapy to promote better hand hygiene in healthcare facilities where preventing the spread of infection is critical. Soapy helps hospital staff form a positive relationship to hand washing by making the experience fun, enjoyable, and educational,” said Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), CEO, Lovell Government Services.

"We are excited to collaborate with Lovell Government Services to enhance hand hygiene practices in healthcare environments, where infection prevention is paramount. It is exciting to have a partner who shares our commitment to making hand washing a positive and engaging experience, contributing to the overall health and safety of patients and staff." - Said, Max Simonovsky, Founder & CEO, Soapy Care LTD and Soapy USA Inc.

About Soapy Care Ltd

Founded in 2018, Soapy is a pioneering tech company with roots in Israel and the USA. We've embarked on a remarkable journey, successfully introducing our patented technology across Israel, Europe, and the United States. At the heart of our innovation lies AI-powered hand washing systems, which have undergone rigorous clinical validation, demonstrating their exceptional ability to change user behavior and reduce infections. Moreover, these systems play a pivotal role in assisting healthcare, food service, and food production sectors in meeting stringent regulatory compliance requirements.

Learn more at www.soapy.care

About Lovell Government Services

Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.

Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

For Media Inquiries:

Mia McCann
media@lovellgov.com
850-684-1867

Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+18504663119 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Soapy Care Ltd and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Smart Hand Hygiene System for VA, DoD

Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more