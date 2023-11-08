Soapy Care Ltd and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Smart Hand Hygiene System for VA, DoD
We are excited to collaborate with Lovell Government Services to enhance hand hygiene practices in healthcare environments, where infection prevention is paramount.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services and Soapy Care Ltd, creator of SoapyPro, the intelligent handwashing station, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Soapy’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.
— Max Simonovsky, Founder & CEO, Soapy Care LTD and Soapy USA Inc.
With Soapy, hand hygiene is gamified and measurable. Their flagship product, Soapy Pro, supports the medical staff with educational, fun, and engaging hand-washing tutorials. At the end of each hand washing or hand sanitizing cycle, the user receives an instant quality score based on regulatory guidelines for proper hand hygiene. User experience is one of the cornerstones of Soapy. This is why the Soapy hand washing stations are equipped with instant warm water and a user-visual interface for fun, educational feedback. With Soapy, Infection Preventionists are empowered to meet stringent regulatory hand hygiene guidelines and make data-driven decisions in real time, effectively preventing and controlling the spread of healthcare-associated infections.
As Soapy’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Soapy is pending addition to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Soapy to promote better hand hygiene in healthcare facilities where preventing the spread of infection is critical. Soapy helps hospital staff form a positive relationship to hand washing by making the experience fun, enjoyable, and educational,” said Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), CEO, Lovell Government Services.
About Soapy Care Ltd
Founded in 2018, Soapy is a pioneering tech company with roots in Israel and the USA. We've embarked on a remarkable journey, successfully introducing our patented technology across Israel, Europe, and the United States. At the heart of our innovation lies AI-powered hand washing systems, which have undergone rigorous clinical validation, demonstrating their exceptional ability to change user behavior and reduce infections. Moreover, these systems play a pivotal role in assisting healthcare, food service, and food production sectors in meeting stringent regulatory compliance requirements.
Learn more at www.soapy.care
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
