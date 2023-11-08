Submit Release
Author Laurisa Brandt Receives National Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

Fans of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay are going to love this!” ~ Jay Pellegrin

An amazing world that is part urban fantasy & part sci-fi...action-packed with a reluctant hero, female warriors, enemies to friends (to lovers), political intrigue, and betrayal.”
— Cassie Sanchez
HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized Birthright of Scars: Rising by Laurisa Brandt as Distinguished Favorite in the Science Fiction category.

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.

Birthright of Scars: Rising by Laurisa Brandt

Falling in love with his bounty hunter was never part of the plan.

After the Kobalt empire spent decades suppressing Pyron culture, Emperor Cinnabar designed the walled Pyron sector with only one purpose: extermination.

Disrel of Tourmal has little left except his sister, but he won’t accept death without a fight. When the state mandates that all Pyrons relocate to the walled sector, Disrel does not hesitate to don a mask and replace the capitol flag with one that proclaims Pyron is free. What he didn’t count on was a simple act of defiance becoming the symbol of an empire-wide revolution. By the time dawn breaks, a sable commander renowned for catching renegades is on his trail, and Disrel is driven into the center of the resistance against the state.

Decorated Sable Commander Ambrosia is ready for the challenge of pulling Pyron resistors off Tourmal’s streets. But the layers of unrest in the capitol go deeper than a masked renegade inciting insurrection, locking her in a deadly dance between conviction and duty, comrades and terrorists—one that requires a flawless loyalty to the state to survive. And the unassumingly charming Disrel keeps getting in her way.

Disrel and Ambrosia are thrust into each other’s paths—as renegade and sable, as citizens of the empire struggling to survive the upheaval. But as their feelings for each other grow, they’ll have to choose: one love destined to destroy them both, or the fate of an empire?

The impressive roster of international and domestic entries resulted in a record year for book award winners in major categories. The competition draws a diverse and high quality author and publisher. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand and the United States.

Journalists, well established authors, small and large presses, and first time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers. Awardees hailed from Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Casemate, Cinnabar Moth Publishing, Four Way Books, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Ideapress, Kogan Page, Monday Creek Publishing, Riverhead Books, Rutgers University Press, and the White House Historical Association.

“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. “Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work in an international forum.”

To view the list of distinguished favorites, please visit: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2023distinguishedfavorites

To learn more about Laurisa Brandt and her work, visit https://www.laurisabrandt.com
Ted Olczak
NYC Big Book Award
+1 973-969-1899
email us here
