Alliant Prioritizes Data Solution Advancements in Naming Dave Taylor as Chief Product Officer

Product solution visionary will lead a customer-centric approach to product strategy and development.BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, the leading data-driven audience company, has hired Dave Taylor as Chief Product Officer, overseeing Alliant’s Product function which includes Data Science and Data Engineering.
In his role, Taylor will spearhead the creation of compelling and profitable data solutions for brands and agencies, continuing to manage and evolve Aliant’s existing product set of audiences, campaign optimization and enrichment, while also identifying new opportunities to expand the business. As a member of the leadership team, he will help to further Alliant’s dedicated efforts toward results-oriented data solutions built to meet the needs of marketers now and into the future.
“I am thrilled to have Dave join our executive team, where he will guide strategy for product development across the business, evolving our suite of solutions so they continuously drive results for Alliant customers,” said JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, President & CEO, Alliant.
Most recently, Taylor was the Head of Products and Analytics at Commerce Signals, a Transunion company, where his deep consumer data product experience helped establish a robust product discipline and high-performing team that drove positive and sustainable business results. He has also held technical product and analytical leadership roles at GE Capital, and Priceline.
“The current suite of Alliant solutions, powered by The DataHub, enables marketers to be more efficient in their marketing decisions,” said Taylor. “With an ever-evolving landscape and more ways than ever to reach the optimal consumers with the optimal message, Alliant is well positioned to lead the industry by putting these marketers first when creating innovative solutions that are truly client-focused.”
Taylor added that a core function of his role will be ensuring customer needs and feedback are reflected in Alliant’s immediate product roadmap. To that end, he is kicking off his tenure at Alliant with a “listening tour,” during which he will converse directly with clients and prospects about their challenges and ensure Alliant’s data solution efforts are prioritized accordingly.
About Alliant
Alliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner, bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science, and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and Alliant continually validates people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC 2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.
