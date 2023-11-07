Cannabis Industry Veteran PROTEUS420 Debuts Innovative Mobile App to Improve Business Communication with Customers
By enhancing communication with customers and improving their shopping experience, cannabis businesses who utilize this app can streamline the way they do business.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PROTEUS420, an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for cannabis businesses, today announces its release of a feature-rich app to improve business communications and foster a strong connection with customers, as well as increase customer satisfaction through an enhanced shopping experience.
The new application, available on both Google Play and Apple iOS, allows cannabis retailers to place their shops in their customer’s pockets.
“This application is a game changer for cannabis businesses looking to innovate and reach their customers in real time with the information that matters most,” said David Morris, CTO and co-founder of PROTEUS420. “By enhancing communication with customers and improving their shopping experience, cannabis businesses who utilize this app can streamline the way they do business and encourage repeat consumers and customer loyalty.”
Key features include:
● White-Labeled Application: The app is customized and branded with the business's identity.
● Deals and Specials: Customers can receive notifications about deals, specials, and holiday notices directly on their phones.
● Discounts and Coupons: The app allows businesses to offer discounts and coupons to their customers.
● Re-Stock Notifications: Customers can receive notifications when products they are interested in are back in stock.
● Wish List: Customers can create wish lists, which can be a useful feature for planning future purchases.
● Immediate Communications: Businesses can send immediate communications to their customers through the app.
● Direct Ordering: Customers can place orders directly through the app, ultimately streamlining the ordering process.
● Contactless Payments: The app supports contactless payment methods, which enhances the convenience and safety of transactions.
● Customer Loyalty: Loyalty features are built into the app to reward repeat customers.
● Availability: The app is available on both Google Play and Apple iOS stores, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of mobile users.
Co-founded by tech veterans Dawne and David Morris in 2008, PROTEUS420 has devoted more than a decade to cannabis research and industry-specific application development.
Proteus420 continues to enhance its technology offerings and is currently utilized by licensed operators in every legal U.S. market. For more information on PROTEUS420, visit proteus420.com.
About PROTEUS420
Established in 2008, PROTEUS420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. Headquartered in San Diego, California, PROTEUS420 offers highly regulated industries a single source solution for their business operations. The company was co-founded by tech veterans David and Dawne Morris and consists of a team of successful and experienced programmers, developers, and business professionals. PROTEUS420 specializes in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, grow management, and driver tracking. The innovative platform also provides built-in, state reporting for compliance with all the major reporting agencies. PROTEUS420 is a validated software provider with METRC, and other state reporting systems.
Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
sadie@provenmedia.com
