Lottery Makes October Transfer of $11,752,679 to State

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its October transfer of $11,752,679.57 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the Fiscal Year 2024 total to $46,621,273.02.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers contingent on annual financial audit.

###