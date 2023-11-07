MCON Announces Las Vegas Launch
Epic Celebration Focuses Activities and Events Designed to Honor and Empower the Spirit of Military Culture
We’ve carefully designed MCON to celebrate the military experience while providing a platform to learn about the latest in technology, therapy, fitness, and benefits available to those who served.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCON (in partnership with Military Times) will officially launch in Las Vegas on Friday, November 10th at the Expo at World Market Center, with an afternoon kick off at 4pm and a ribbon cutting at 5pm. The event, a first-of-its-kind Veterans Day weekend event celebrating the military experience, and the people that make it special, coincides with the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.
— Waco Hoover, MCON co-founder and partner
"We’re really excited to kick off this incredible event," said MCON’s co-founder Waco Hoover. "We’ve carefully designed MCON to honor and celebrate the military experience while providing a platform to learn about the latest in technology, therapy, fitness, and other benefits available to those who served."
Hoover, a USMC veteran, added “I’m going to enjoy celebrating the Corps’ birthday with some of my favorite Devil Dogs as we launch MCON.”
MCON’s Presenting Sponsors ROGER Bank and Veteran Benefits Group join Industry Sponsors the American Legion, United Service Companies, Terra Arma, and MGM Resorts International to bring the veteran community together for a weekend-long epic celebration.
Featured guests at MCON include Michael “Rod” Rodriguez, retired Green Beret and Chairman & CEO of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation; David Reid, owner and CEO of Terra Arma; Terrence Hayes, retired soldier and Press Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs; Joe Worley, Veteran Ambassador, America’s VetDogs; and Alana Stott MBE, author, founder and philanthropist.
MCON’s opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will kick off the event and the weekend will continue with music, food, speakers, K9 demonstrations, an airsoft range, archery range, axe throwing, and fitness & wellness activities.
For more information and to register for MCON, visit https://mcon.live/. For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Mike Lavigne at press@3bdcomms.com.
About MCON:
MCON is a pioneering event dedicated to honoring and celebrating the military experience while providing a platform for discovering the latest advancements in technology, therapy, fitness, and more for veterans. This Veterans Day weekend celebration brings together a vibrant community that embraces adventure, fun, and meaningful connections. Join us in Las Vegas for an unforgettable experience.
