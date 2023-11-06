MCON Welcomes Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation to Inaugural Event
Foundation Representatives to Speak on the Importance of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial and the Foundation’s “Help Design History” Survey
It’s an incredible privilege to share the Foundation’s vision for the Memorial with so many who have worn the uniform.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today MCON (in partnership with Military Times) announced that representatives from the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation (GWOTMF) are confirmed to address the inaugural event in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10-12.
— Michael “Rod” Rodriguez, President and CEO, GWOT Memorial Foundation
The first event will feature Foundation representatives discussing the “Past, Present, and Future of Service.” As a multigenerational conflict unlike any seen in U.S. history, the Global War on Terrorism has shaped the call to serve for service members past and present. Exploring this topic will be
• Retired U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Kirsten Brunson. GWOTMF Design Advisory Council Member
• Former U.S. Army Green Beret Michael “Rod” Rodriguez, GWOTMF President and CEO
• High School Senior Jacob R. Rodriguez, Design Advisory Council Member
“It’s an incredible privilege to share the Foundation’s vision for the Memorial with so many who have worn the uniform,” said Michael “Rod” Rodriguez, the Foundation's President and CEO. “Our mission is focused on honoring the service and sacrifice of all who have participated in the Global War on Terrorism and we are grateful to the MCON team for celebrating the military community with this gathering and giving us this privileged platform.”
Additionally, Rodriguez will have a solo speaking session during which he will speak about the Foundation’s vision and inclusive nature, particularly regarding military families and non-uniform service members.
MCON is proud to announce the Foundation's re-opening of the popular “Help Design History” campaign, which provides anyone interested in providing their views on the forthcoming National Global War on Terrorism Memorial planned for the National Mall in Washington, D.C. To take part in this multiple choice survey, go to https://www.gwotmemorialfoundation.org/helpdesignhistory/.
“The Memorial will be an essential place of honor, healing, empowerment, and unity for so many veterans and military families." Rodriguez said. "We intend for it to be the most reverent and inclusive Memorial in history, and one that captures a variety of experiences in the Global War on Terrorism. I hope everyone will take our survey to tell us how we can best design an enduring Memorial all Americans can be proud of.”
“We are proud to welcome the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation team to MCON and support their mission of building the Memorial,” said MCON co-founder Waco Hoover. “An overwhelming number of our attendees have served in this conflict, and I know Kirsten, Michael, and Jacob will relate the Foundation’s important work to the MCON audience in a fashion that leaves America’s veterans feeling uplifted, seen, and heard.”
About the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation:
Formed in 2015 by veterans, military spouses, and supportive Americans, the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designated by Congress to lead the effort to plan, fund, and build the National GWOT Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Our sole mission is to construct an inclusive place of honor for both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel who served and sacrificed as part of global counterterrorism operations since September 11th, 2001. The Memorial will be a place for Americans to honor, heal, be empowered, and unite. The Memorial is being funded entirely by donations; by law no federal government funding will be used. All donations are 100% tax deductible. Learn more by visiting our website, and be sure to follow our progress on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About MCON:
MCON is a pioneering event dedicated to honoring and celebrating the military experience while providing a platform for discovering the latest advancements in technology, therapy, fitness, and more for veterans. This Veterans Day weekend celebration brings together a vibrant community that embraces adventure, fun, and meaningful connections. Join us in Las Vegas for an unforgettable experience.
