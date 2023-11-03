ROGER Announced as the Founding Partner of MCON, the First-Ever Event Celebrating the Military Experience
ROGER’s commitment to honoring and empowering the military community aligns perfectly with MCON’s mission.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCON, the highly anticipated event founded by veterans to unite and celebrate the military community, is proud to announce ROGER as its founding partner. This partnership honors the contributions and sacrifices made by veterans and active-duty service members.
— Jill Castilla, founder of ROGER
MCON (in partnership with Military Times) will take place in Las Vegas, Nov. 10-12, 2023. It will provide a platform for the military community to come together for an epic celebration filled with engaging activities, networking opportunities and recognition of the invaluable services rendered to the nation.
“We are thrilled to be a part of MCON and to support the inspiring vision behind this exceptional event,” said Jill Castilla, founder of ROGER and President and CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond. “ROGER’s commitment to honoring and empowering the military community aligns perfectly with MCON’s mission. We look forward to meeting and engaging with the attendees at MCON.”
Castilla is a nationally recognized innovator in financial technology. She enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard at age 19 and served as a construction engineer for both the Guard and Army. She currently serves as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.
ROGER is the military-focused digital division of Citizens Bank of Edmond and offers military members and veterans complete control over their money. From making account creation easy for recruits – including a ready-to-submit direct deposit form that takes the worry out of payday – to seamless compatibility with your phone’s digital wallet, ROGER is where safety, security, and simplicity meet to empower your financial future.
“We’re thrilled to have a partner who has as much love and respect for the military and veteran community as us,” said Waco Hoover, co-founder of MCON. “ROGER’s commitment to our community is based on our shared experiences in uniform – and we’re looking forward to working to build a stronger and more verdant community together.”
For more information about MCON's partnership with ROGER Bank, details about Veterans Day weekend events, or to register, please visit https://MCON.live. For media inquiries or interview requests, please email press@3bdcomms.com.
