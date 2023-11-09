CyberUp Partners with Centene Corporation to Empower Veterans Through Innovative Apprenticeship Program in 2024
We are thrilled to join forces with CyberUp again in this important endeavor.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberUp, a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to training and placing veterans, women, and people of color into paid cybersecurity apprenticeships has announced it will renew its partnership with Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, in 2024. This collaboration marks the third year that CyberUp and Centene will work to empower veterans and diverse populations by providing them with valuable skills and employment opportunities in the fast-growing field of cybersecurity.
— Alan Berry, CISO at Centene
Since 2022, Centene and CyberUp have worked together to train, prepare, and place veteran apprentices within Centene's cybersecurity teams as part of the “Cybersecurity Jumpstart Program". The program offers apprenticeships and CompTIA Security+ certification to help transition veterans into the civilian workforce and address the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals in the industry today.
"This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of veterans and the cybersecurity landscape," remarked CyberUp’s Executive Director, Tony Bryan. "Our apprenticeship program will not only prepare veterans for successful careers but will also contribute to enhancing the overall cybersecurity position of organizations like Centene."
CyberUp is known for its innovative approach to cybersecurity education and workforce development. The organization equips individuals with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital age and connects them with job opportunities in the cybersecurity sector. Centene Corporation has hired 17 veterans into cybersecurity roles through the apprenticeship program.
"We are thrilled to join forces with CyberUp again in this important endeavor," said Chief Information Security Officer of Centene Corporation, Alan Berry. "Veterans possess a unique set of skills and attributes that align seamlessly with the demands of the cybersecurity industry. Through this partnership, we are committed to providing veterans with meaningful career pathways while strengthening our own cybersecurity capabilities."
About CyberUp:
CyberUp is a non-profit organization whose mission is to elevate the cybersecurity workforce by igniting curiosity, developing talent, and transforming career pathways. By collaborating with industry leaders, educational institutions, and the government, CyberUp creates pathways for individuals to enter the cybersecurity field and helps organizations build robust cybersecurity teams.
About Centene Corporation:
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.
Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.
