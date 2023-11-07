Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,937 in the last 365 days.

Update No. 1: Shaftsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3002687

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                             

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury             

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

 

DATE/TIME: 08/21/2022 at approximately 2329 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burdick Trailer Park, Pownal, VT

VIOLATIONS: Multiple Charges

  1. Assault & Robbery
  2. Burglary
  3. Unlawful Restraint
  4. Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Douglas J. Marsh                    

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Luzander Montoya                    

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Chad Simmons

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

After a lengthy investigation, the Vermont State Police identified the second suspect and developed probable cause to arrest Luzander Montoya, 37, of Bennington, Vermont, on charges of assault and robbery, burglary, unlawful restraint, and interference with access to emergency services. Luzander is currently held at Marble Valley Correctional Facility and will answer the charges at a later date and time.

 

 

***Initial news release, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2022***

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a burglary call at the Burdick Trailer Park in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that two suspects broke into an occupied dwelling armed with weapons. During the break-in, one of the victims at the residence was struck with a blunt object on the top of the head. The victim suffered a head injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. In addition, the suspects stole personal items and a cell phone from the juvenile, which prevented them from calling emergency services.

 

During the investigation, Troopers revealed that Douglas Marsh (34) from Bennington, Vermont was one of the defendants responsible for the several charges mentioned above. The second suspect remains at large in the investigation.

 

On December 1st, 2022, at approximately 1841 hours, Troopers traveled to Doug’s known residence in the Town of Bennington. Doug was placed under arrest and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. After processing, Doug was released on court-ordered conditions and must appear at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.

You just read:

Update No. 1: Shaftsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more