Update No. 1: Shaftsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3002687

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

DATE/TIME: 08/21/2022 at approximately 2329 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burdick Trailer Park, Pownal, VT

VIOLATIONS: Multiple Charges

Assault & Robbery Burglary Unlawful Restraint Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Douglas J. Marsh

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

ACCUSED: Luzander Montoya

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VICTIM: Chad Simmons

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

After a lengthy investigation, the Vermont State Police identified the second suspect and developed probable cause to arrest Luzander Montoya, 37, of Bennington, Vermont, on charges of assault and robbery, burglary, unlawful restraint, and interference with access to emergency services. Luzander is currently held at Marble Valley Correctional Facility and will answer the charges at a later date and time.

***Initial news release, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2022***

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a burglary call at the Burdick Trailer Park in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that two suspects broke into an occupied dwelling armed with weapons. During the break-in, one of the victims at the residence was struck with a blunt object on the top of the head. The victim suffered a head injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. In addition, the suspects stole personal items and a cell phone from the juvenile, which prevented them from calling emergency services.

During the investigation, Troopers revealed that Douglas Marsh (34) from Bennington, Vermont was one of the defendants responsible for the several charges mentioned above. The second suspect remains at large in the investigation.

On December 1st, 2022, at approximately 1841 hours, Troopers traveled to Doug’s known residence in the Town of Bennington. Doug was placed under arrest and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. After processing, Doug was released on court-ordered conditions and must appear at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.