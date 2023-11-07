TCAD Awarded Federal Grant to Aid Tennesseans with Dementia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) announced today the agency was awarded an $800,000 Alzheimer’s Disease Program Initiative (ADPI) grant from the U.S. Administration for Community Living to assist Tennesseans who have cognitive impairment or those living with a dementia diagnosis.

“Cognitive decline is common among older adults but it does not have to be a burden on an individual or their caregivers,” said TCAD Executive Director James Dunn. “As the state agency leading on issues impacting older adults, we want to ensure resources are available to aid those affected by illnesses that are a part of aging. I look forward to the relief this grant will bring to Tennesseans and their families that are impacted.”

“The resources this grant provides will be a helping hand for those who may find themselves facing one of aging’s biggest challenges–cognitive decline,” said TCAD Dementia Services Coordinator Keita Cole. “Instituting the grant will establish a person-centered approach to caring for those experiencing cognitive decline by expanding a dementia-capable home- and community-based service system in Tennessee.”

The ADPI grant is a three-year grant to increase dementia outreach and education in the state and implement Dementia Health Navigators.

Dementia Health Navigators are community-level individuals working in conjunction with Area Agencies on Aging and Disability to assist individuals who have mild cognitive impairment or those living with a diagnosis of dementia and their care partners through the disease journey.

The goals of the grant include education, long-term planning, establishing end-of-life goals and care, resources for disease management, and behavior management.

This project is supported, in part by grant number TN 90ADPI0113, from the U.S. Administration for Community Living, Department of Health and Human Services, Washington, D.C. 20201.