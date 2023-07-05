TCAD Opens Competitive Grant Application for Senior Centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ­– Today, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) announced it is opening the application process for senior centers throughout the state to apply for grant funding.

“Senior centers across Tennessee provide an avenue for older adults to be active, remain healthy, and stay socially engaged,” said TCAD Executive Director James Dunn. “I am grateful the Tennessee General Assembly continues to prioritize our aging population and I look forward to the difference these funds will make in the lives of our older adults.”

As part of the state’s FY23-24 budget, the Tennessee General Assembly allocated $1,000,000 for grants to senior centers across the state. The funds will be distributed through a competitive grant process, awarding $8,000 to 125 senior centers.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. CT on Aug. 4, 2023 and can be submitted online here.

For more information or questions on the application process, please contact Sidney Schuttrow at 615-741-1585 or Sidney.Schuttrow@tn.gov.