TCAD Funds Senior Centers in Record Number of Counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) today announced a total of $1 million in grants to senior centers across 82 of the state’s 95 counties­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­–the most in the Commission’s history.

“As the aging population increases in our state, senior centers remain a vital resource to older adults,” said TCAD Executive Director James Dunn. “I commend Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly for their continued support of these centers, and I’m grateful for the renewed appropriation that will serve to further improve the lives of our older adults from Memphis to Mountain City.”

In the FY23-24 State budget, the Tennessee General Assembly allocated funding for senior centers and tasked TCAD with developing a competitive process to distribute the funds.

On July 5, TCAD published its application process for senior centers. Following the deadline, TCAD received 140 full applications–a record number in the grant’s history. After utilizing the competitive, objective criteria, 125 senior centers throughout 82 counties were individually awarded $8,000 grants.

In 2021, TCAD granted 80 grants to senior centers in 59 counties after receiving a $400,000 appropriation. In 2022, the Tennessee General Assembly increased the appropriation to $1 million giving TCAD the ability to award grants to 125 senior centers across 81 counties.

Click here for a list of senior centers that were awarded a grant.

