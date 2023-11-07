Concorde Investment Services Announces Leadership Transition
The company announced the appointment of Danielle Delongchamp as the next President and CEO, as well as the Interim President of Concorde Asset Management.
Her leadership is a beacon that will guide Concorde to new heights in a rapidly evolving industry."
Danielle Delongchamp, who has been an integral part of Concorde's Executive Team for over six years, brings a profound depth of knowledge and experience to her new role. Her nearly 19 years in the financial industry, fortified by an MBA from Eastern Michigan University obtained in 2009, has honed her expertise in operations, supervision, technology, and cybersecurity. With this extensive background, Danielle is well-equipped to drive Concorde Investment Services forward with innovative strategies focused on operational excellence, infrastructure refinement, and process innovation.
"Danielle's impact on our team has been remarkable, pushing us towards significant operational and technological advancements," commented John Gakenheimer, Concorde’s original co-founder who will be taking on the roles of President of Concorde Insurance Agency and Executive Vice President of Concorde Asset Management. "Her leadership is a beacon that will guide Concorde to new heights in a rapidly evolving industry."
In her time away from the office, Danielle's life is enriched by her husband Terry, their beloved pugs Scarlett and Violet, and three rescue cats at their residence in Pinckney, Michigan. An advocate for maintaining a healthy work-life balance, Danielle engages in reading, boating, and gardening—pursuits that mirror her dynamic character and her commitment to her personal and professional life.
"I am truly honored to accept the roles of President and CEO at Concorde Investment Services and to embark on this new chapter," said Danielle Delongchamp. "I am committed to advancing our mission of delivering exceptional services and forward-thinking solutions to our advisors, platforms, and sponsors."
For further information and media inquiries, please reach out to: Email: info@concordeis.com Phone: 248-824-6710
About Concorde Investment Services
Concorde is a nationally recognized SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), full-service broker-dealer and insurance firm that empowers financial professionals, their clients and the community at large through a comprehensive, thoughtfully interconnected ecosystem of investment solutions designed to help reach financial goals and objectives.
