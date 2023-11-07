Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces Firefighter Grant Opportunity 

STOW — The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced today that $5 million in grant funding is available to support the purchase of firefighter turnout gear, fire suppression equipment, and related items through the FY24 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program.

The competitive grant program, which is administered by the Executive Office of Public Safety & Security and the Department of Fire Services, reimburses local fire departments for the purchase of qualifying safety equipment. Departments of every city, town, fire district, and eligible state authority may apply for a grant. Maximum funding amounts are based on the size of the population the department serves.

“The equipment funded through these grants will make firefighters and their communities safer,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence M. Reidy. “Whether it’s a complete set of turnout gear or ballistic protection for use on a rescue task force, every dollar goes toward protecting the people who protect us.”

More than 130 different categories of tools, meters, personal protective equipment, communications devices, and other items are eligible for reimbursement through the program.

“The Firefighter Safety Equipment Grants are an investment in the health and safety of Massachusetts firefighters,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “The flexibility of the program is especially valuable because it allows each department to make purchases based on their specific needs and resources.”

For more information on the FY24 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program, including eligibility requirements and conditions, fire chiefs and/or department grant managers should read the Notice of Funding Opportunity posted on the Department of Fire Services’ website.

