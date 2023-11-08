Business Reporter: Outsourcing HR services at an expert level
How the HR function can step up to the plate in a changing environmentLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, David Lewis, CEO of OperationsInc, explains how external support can improve the HR function in terms of efficiency, cost savings, attracting high-quality new hires, and a better company culture. The HR function keeps expanding with an increasing number of responsibilities, which demands a broader skillset from HR professionals than previously. Partnering with a third-party HR consulting practice can enable the internal HR function to meet all the expectations without stretching its resources too far. In this context, outsourcing some responsibilities doesn’t imply buying inexpensive offshore support but targeted expert consulting, where external specialists provide advice and guidance rather than executing the workload themselves.
Skilled HR consulting support can add extra capacity to the HR department on demand and help HR departments tackle the new responsibilities that are being added to their plate these days. Illness management and absenteeism need to be managed differently in the wake of the pandemic. Hybrid work arrangements make the integration of remote and onsite workforce and combating the remote work bias a top priority. Meanwhile, a competitive job market means that recruitment has become a more time-consuming and laborious process. Expert HR consulting support with a strong skillset and a finger on the pulse of today’s HR trends can help HR departments improve their services and meet all the needs of the business.
To learn more about HR outsourcing and how it can support the business, read the article.
