The City of Derby, KS Transforms Asset Management for Water, Sewer, Wastewater, and Facilities with OpenGov
Teams are set to move away from paper-based systems, ensuring better data capture and integration with their 311 system for streamlined resident requests.KANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to move away from paper-based processes and disconnected data systems, the City of Derby, KS was in search of a modern asset management software solution. The City wanted a system that would improve data tracking, capital improvement planning, and field data capture, and it found the answer in OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation’s local governments.
Located about 15 minutes outside of Witchita, the City of Derby is known for its commitment to efficient services for its residents. The City needed a comprehensive system that could manage assets for water, sewer, wastewater, and facilities (and later transportation, signals, and parks), streamline capital improvement planning, and integrate seamlessly with existing software like SCADA, GIS, and finance systems. OpenGov offered a unified platform, combining asset condition status, work order data, and intuitive mobile capabilities that allow field crews to create, assign, and complete work in the field.
With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management by OpenGov, the City of Derby can anticipate significant operations improvements. Teams are set to move away from paper-based systems, ensuring better data capture and integration with their 311 system for streamlined resident requests. Additionally, the intuitive mobile application will empower field crews, and the integration of GIS will grant them more control over asset location data.
The City of Derby joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
