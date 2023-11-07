Commissioning of a cement production plant of "Tojikcement" CJSC in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, November 7 - On November 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe city, Honorable Rustam Emomali, commissioned a cement production plant of "Tojikcement" Closed Joint-Stock Company.

The plant is located in the Ismoili Somoni district of Dushanbe city on an area of 35 hectares, where production facilities and other necessary infrastructure, including an administrative building, a control center and a diagnostic center, warehouses, a canteen and two technical repair stations have been built.

We remind that on September 17, 2019, the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, laid the foundation stone for the construction of another huge industrial enterprise.

The production capacity of the cement plant is 3 thousand 300 per day and 1.2 million tons per year.

In the course of construction works, up to 1,200 specialists and employees were employed. More than 700 local specialists are provided with permanent jobs in the enterprise. The average salary of workers is 5100 somoni and technical and engineering specialists is 7500 somoni.

The number of trucks and special mechanisms of the enterprise is more than 135 units.

The products manufactured by the enterprise meet international standards, cement of sulfate, 500 and 400 brands are produced.

"Tojikcement" CJSC produces sulfate cement, which is considered a strategic product for the republic and is used in the construction of vital and special facilities, such as power plants, tunnels, roads and bridges, and other constructions.

The plant is environmentally friendly, does not emit dust or other harmful fumes into the atmosphere, and has more than 50 air cleaners or self-filters that collect cement dust that is used in product recycling.

Soil, limestone, magnetite, white sand, quartzite sand, gypsum and coal, in general, raw materials for the production of cement at this plant are obtained from domestic natural resources, including the deposits of Kharangon gorge.

A three-story diagnostic building with more than 100 pieces of modern equipment operates in "Tojikcement" CJSC.

Using modern devices and their experience, the employees of the diagnostic center thoroughly examine the company's products.

Construction work, purchase and import of machinery, devices and equipment and other products and accessories into the republic was carried out by "Tojikcement" CJSC, and the design, supply and installation of equipment was carried out by the main contractor - Jiangsu Pengfei CO LTD and Linsen company of the People's Republic of China.

The establishment of another new industrial enterprise in the capital of the country - the city of Dushanbe will lay a solid foundation for the implementation of the fourth national goal - the rapid industrialization of the country and the creation of new jobs.

It should be said that after "Tojikcement" CJSC, the "Dushanbe" cement plant, which has been working for many years since 1942 and, being worn out, affects the city's environment and ecology, will be closed before the end of the year.

Currently, the number of cement production enterprises in the republic is 15, including 5 in Khatlon Province, 6 in Sughd Province, 3 in the districts of republican subordination, and 1 in Dushanbe.

Until 2014, only 300,000 tons of cement were produced in the republic.

The volume of cement production in January - September 2023 was 3.3 million tons with a value of 1.4 billion somoni. In the same period, the volume of export equaled 781.6 thousand tons and the volume of cement import equaled 25.3 thousand tons.

The total capacity of cement production enterprises of the republic is 5.5 million tons. More than 4.3 million tons of cement are produced annually, and at the same time it is exported to neighboring republics.

According to statistics, the country's demand for cement is 3.0 million tons per year. The export volume is 33.0 percent of the produced cement.

After the opening and familiarization with the conditions and production capacity of "Tojikcement" CJSC, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon considered it important to launch the production of high-quality cement that is competitive in the world market, and gave specific instructions and guidance to the officials in this direction.

President Emomali Rahmon, while visiting the location of important industrial facilities, ordered the management of the company to plant 250 thousand ornamental and evergreen trees in order to keep the environment clean, protect nature, and beautify and green the area around the company.