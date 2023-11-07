DOMINO’S® CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN MIDVALE, NOV. 14
Leading franchisee Mike Rompel expands brand in Utah.MIDVALE, UT, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, is opening a new location in Midvale, UT. The latest Domino’s is led by franchise owner Mike Rompel, who started as a pizza maker and delivery driver.
The Midvale Domino’s is located at 7141 Bingham Jct. Blvd., Ste. 103, and is hosting a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 3:30 pm – 7:00 pm. Guests will enjoy giveaways, music, and balloon twisting, plus the store will be giving away Domino’s swag. The event is free and open to the public.
“My wife and I are blessed to be opening another location with the iconic Domino’s brand. When we came to Salt Lake City from Oahu, we saw this little town of Midvale rebuilding itself as a multi-cultural, family community, and we knew we had to build a store here to serve that community,” said Mike Rompel, Owner of the Midvale Domino’s. “Our store is conveniently located by I-15, so you can easily hop off the interstate and enjoy your favorite pizzas, wings, pastas, sandwiches, and more. We are looking forward to celebrating our grand opening with the community and visitors and serving up our great-tasting products with fantastic hospitality.”
Mike Rompel owns and operates the Midvale Domino’s. Rompel has been a Domino’s franchisee for more than 25 years. In addition to Utah, he also owns locations on the islands of Hawaii, where he has grown the brand across the islands.
The Midvale Domino’s is 1,650 sq. ft. and offers dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery. The location also has convenient parking in front of the store. The location will be open Sunday-Thursday from 10 am – Midnight and Friday and Saturday from 10 am - 1 am.
For more information about Domino’s, visit www.dominos.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @Dominos.
About Mike Rompel
Mike Rompel is a longtime Domino’s® franchisee who operates locations in Hawaii and Utah, as Posso Pizza Inc, COI Pizza LLC, and Islands to Salt Lake Pizza LLC. He is the owner of the Domino’s franchises on the Hawaii islands, having expanded the brand across the islands for the past 17 years. Rompel has been a franchisee of the pizza giant since 1998 and has grown his portfolio to include 47 locations from the islands to Salt Lake City. Rompel has spent his career with Domino’s and, like many Domino’s franchisees, started as a pizza maker and delivery driver.
Domino’s is the largest pizza company in the world, with more than 20,000 locations in 90 markets. In 2022, Domino’s had global retail sales of more than $17.5 billion, with more than $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally.
In addition to his business endeavors, Mike Rompel is deeply committed to his pacific islander communities. He resides in Hawaii and serves on the Board of Trustees for The Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, Make-A-Wish Hawaii, and Island Pacific Academy.
For more information, visit www.dominos.com
Kelyn Theus
Ink Link Marketing
+1 305-631-2283
email us here