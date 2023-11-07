Nomad eCommerce Announces Strategic Partnership with WM Synergy to Deliver Unified B2B eCommerce Solutions
Nomad eCommerce joins forces with WM Synergy to enhance B2B eCommerce for users of Infor VISUAL and Acumatica ERP, streamlining sales cycles and operations.O'FALLON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERCIA , November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nomad eCommerce and WM Synergy have formed a new partnership to offer a B2B eCommerce solution for users of Infor VISUAL ERP and Acumatica ERP.
Nomad is a robust SaaS solution that combines eCommerce, Marketing, a CMS, along with ERP synchronization into one powerful platform that can easily manage all sites and channels. It provides features tailored for B2B manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers and seamlessly connects the ERP to other customer-facing digital platforms.
“At Nomad eCommerce, we're proud to partner with WM Synergy, a leading Acumatica and Infor VISUAL vendor in the U.S. known for its solution-focused approach,” said Torre Tribout, CEO of Nomad eCommerce. “Together, we aim to address our clients’ B2B challenges, optimize their processes, and enhance their sales cycles, ensuring their needs are 100% met with the best products and practices.”
Nomad eCommerce’s native B2B capabilities and expertise come as a welcome addition to Infor VISUAL and Acumatica users. Many manufacturers have had to utilize eCommerce storefronts designed primarily for B2C companies, leading to challenges with complex pricing, customized shipping, and product configuration support, along with other B2B-specific needs that force costly modifications.
WM Synergy's CEO, Paul Tedford, remarked, "This partnership with Nomad eCommerce marks a transformative step for our customers. By leveraging Nomad's specialized B2B capabilities, we are not just enhancing the user experience but also streamlining the operational intricacies that come with B2B transactions. Our aim is to make both customer portals and eCommerce intuitive, efficient, and affordable while addressing the unique needs of our clients' businesses."
Nomad eCommerce is the ideal system for B2B enterprises, providing all the unique features manufacturers and distributors need to grow their business. This includes support for complex pricing, unique inventory sets, personalized checkout and shipping processes, product configuration and variations, simplified account receivable management, and more. And by directly connecting ERP to eCommerce, Nomad ensures that back-end data is dynamically distributed through needed channels and devices, providing accurate, real-time information to relevant stakeholders.
About Nomad eCommerce
Nomad eCommerce was founded in 2005 to serve the pressing needs of small to mid-sized wholesale and manufacturing companies seeking an automated digital commerce solution. Because most eCommerce web solutions focused on Business to Consumer (B2C) solutions for smaller, mid-sized businesses, there was a noticeable gap in solutions for the Business to Business (B2B) sector. Nomad filled that gap with a fully-functional, cost effective product that solves the problems that many companies experience. Nomad users can deliver the customer experience their customers expect with the back-end integrations that streamline and simplify business processes. Learn more about our solutions, integrations, and success stories at - https://www.nomad.site.
About WM Synergy
As a leading provider of ERP solutions, WM Synergy combines deep-seated expertise with innovative services to support the ambitions of over 1,800 small to medium-sized manufacturers and distributors. With distinguished recognition as a Gold Channel Partner for Infor and Acumatica, we offer customized, cutting-edge technology including cloud hosting through Apptrix, all backed by our dedicated Center of Excellence. Our commitment to transformation and client success is evidenced by industry accolades and a relentless pursuit of excellence, ensuring our partners achieve superior efficiency and growth.
