Nomad eCommerce Announces Strategic Partnership with Acumatica
Nomad strengthens eCommerce offerings for Acumatica users
Nomad’s experience with B2B eCommerce solutions is a welcome addition to our ISV community. Nomad provides a particular focus on manufacturers looking to digitally connect with their customers.”O'FALLON, IL , USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nomad eCommerce, a leading provider of cloud-based eCommerce solutions, today announced a significant new partnership with Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company.
Nomad delivers a suite of cloud-based solutions that digitally transform how manufacturers and distributors collaborate with their customers. Acumatica will be added to the list of ERP integrations that Nomad supports.
Acumatica is a leading innovator in cloud ERP with customers located around the world. Acumatica ERP delivers adaptable cloud and mobile technology with a unique all-inclusive user licensing model, enabling a complete, real-time view of your business anytime, anywhere. Through its worldwide network of partners, Acumatica provides the full suite of integrated business management applications, designed to help mid-sized companies thrive in today’s fast-moving markets.
“Nomad’s experience with B2B eCommerce solutions is a welcome addition to our ISV community,” said Christian Lindberg, vice president, partner solutions at Acumatica. “Nomad provides a particular focus on manufacturers looking to digitally connect with their customers. Their solution provides Acumatica customers a great option as they look to create and grow their online presence.”
“Acumatica serves a market that Nomad has deep experience in,” said Torre Tribout, president at Nomad eCommerce said’ “ We’re excited to begin working with the Acumatica community to bring our fully integrated B2B and B2C eCommerce solutions to customers.”
About Nomad eCommerce
Located in O’Fallon, IL, a suburb of St. Louis, Nomad has been in business for over 20 years, developing web and eCommerce solutions. Nomad eCommerce provides a cloud-based webstore, universal catalog & content management system, and deep integration to/from specific mid-market ERP systems. Nomad enables customers to enhance the value of their ERP solution. For more information, visit https://www.nomad.site/
