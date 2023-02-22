Nomad eCommerce Delivers New B2B eCommerce Capabilities Through Acumatica
Nomad, a unique B2B eCommerce omnichannel solution for distributors and manufacturers is now an “Acumatica-Certified Application"
We have a considerable history of successfully building integrated B2B commerce sites and we look forward to helping the Acumatica community build better web solutions.”O'FALLON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small and medium-sized (SMB) wholesalers, manufacturers and distributors with Acumatica ERP now have an eCommerce option designed to meet their unique B2B needs through Nomad eCommerce.
— Michael Bates
Nomad eCommerce is a seasoned, proven solution in the wholesale, manufacturing and distribution industry. It will offer Acumatica users a more B2B-focused eCommerce solution, with a direct connection to Acumatica, and a single team to manage the implementation, integration and ongoing project support without the complications of custom development.
Nomad eCommerce’s native B2B capabilities and expertise come as a welcome addition to the Acumatica landscape, with many SMB manufacturers and distributors previously utilizing eCommerce storefronts designed primarily for B2C and therefore facing challenges with product configurations, add-ons and other costly modifications to solve for unique B2B needs.
“We’re excited to introduce our platform to wholesalers, manufacturers and distributors using Acumatica. We have a considerable history of successfully building integrated B2B commerce sites and we look forward to helping the Acumatica community build better web solutions,” said Michael Bates, vice president of operations at Nomad.
In addition to eCommerce capabilities, Nomad is a complete Content Management System (CMS) for wholesale businesses to digitize their catalog and transform their back-office data to create an automated customer service solution. Expansion into the Acumatica market was a strategic and advantageous fit given users’ need for a tailored, easy-to-use and cost-effective solution specifically for B2B,” said Torre Tribout, founder of Nomad eCommerce.
“Acumatica was the top choice in our new market expansion. Since our inception, we’ve worked hand-in-hand with wholesalers, manufacturers and distributors to solve their unique needs and create a specialized solution just for them – and not a modified B2C eCommerce solution that never quite seems to fit. We’re thrilled about this integration and look forward to bringing a needed solution to the Acumatica community,” said Tribout.
About Nomad eCommerce
Nomad eCommerce was founded in 2005 based on the demand from small and mid-sized wholesale enterprises for an automated digital customer service solution. While most eCommerce web solutions today are currently surrounded by Business to Consumer (B2C) solutions for small to mid-sized businesses, wholesale (B2B) business solutions have been overlooked.
Nomad provides SMB manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers with a fully-functional product to solve business needs without breaking the bank. Nomad users can deliver the customer experience your clients expect with the back-end integrations your business needs. Learn more about our solutions, integrations, and success stories at - https://www.nomad.site.
Michael Bates
Nomad eCommerce
+1 618-277-0340
Mbates@nomadecommerce.com