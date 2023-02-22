Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,583 in the last 365 days.

Nomad eCommerce Delivers New B2B eCommerce Capabilities Through Acumatica

Nomad and Acumatica - A Platform Built for Business

Nomad, a unique B2B eCommerce omnichannel solution for distributors and manufacturers is now an “Acumatica-Certified Application"

We have a considerable history of successfully building integrated B2B commerce sites and we look forward to helping the Acumatica community build better web solutions.”
— Michael Bates
O'FALLON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small and medium-sized (SMB) wholesalers, manufacturers and distributors with Acumatica ERP now have an eCommerce option designed to meet their unique B2B needs through Nomad eCommerce.

Nomad eCommerce is a seasoned, proven solution in the wholesale, manufacturing and distribution industry. It will offer Acumatica users a more B2B-focused eCommerce solution, with a direct connection to Acumatica, and a single team to manage the implementation, integration and ongoing project support without the complications of custom development.

Nomad eCommerce’s native B2B capabilities and expertise come as a welcome addition to the Acumatica landscape, with many SMB manufacturers and distributors previously utilizing eCommerce storefronts designed primarily for B2C and therefore facing challenges with product configurations, add-ons and other costly modifications to solve for unique B2B needs.

“We’re excited to introduce our platform to wholesalers, manufacturers and distributors using Acumatica. We have a considerable history of successfully building integrated B2B commerce sites and we look forward to helping the Acumatica community build better web solutions,” said Michael Bates, vice president of operations at Nomad.

In addition to eCommerce capabilities, Nomad is a complete Content Management System (CMS) for wholesale businesses to digitize their catalog and transform their back-office data to create an automated customer service solution. Expansion into the Acumatica market was a strategic and advantageous fit given users’ need for a tailored, easy-to-use and cost-effective solution specifically for B2B,” said Torre Tribout, founder of Nomad eCommerce.

“Acumatica was the top choice in our new market expansion. Since our inception, we’ve worked hand-in-hand with wholesalers, manufacturers and distributors to solve their unique needs and create a specialized solution just for them – and not a modified B2C eCommerce solution that never quite seems to fit. We’re thrilled about this integration and look forward to bringing a needed solution to the Acumatica community,” said Tribout.

About Nomad eCommerce

Nomad eCommerce was founded in 2005 based on the demand from small and mid-sized wholesale enterprises for an automated digital customer service solution. While most eCommerce web solutions today are currently surrounded by Business to Consumer (B2C) solutions for small to mid-sized businesses, wholesale (B2B) business solutions have been overlooked.
Nomad provides SMB manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers with a fully-functional product to solve business needs without breaking the bank. Nomad users can deliver the customer experience your clients expect with the back-end integrations your business needs. Learn more about our solutions, integrations, and success stories at - https://www.nomad.site.

Michael Bates
Nomad eCommerce
+1 618-277-0340
Mbates@nomadecommerce.com

You just read:

Nomad eCommerce Delivers New B2B eCommerce Capabilities Through Acumatica

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.