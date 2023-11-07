Entrex Carbon Market announce new revenue streams from the Alternative Carbon Offset Producer Program
Entrex Carbon Market announces revenue-based material events from the Entrex Alternative Carbon Offset Producer Program.
UHF Logistics Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGLG)
These new revenue streams are anticipated to provide a minimum of $10,000,000 in annual production of carbon credits, per sector or manufacturer, over each year of the 10-year contract period”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Entrex Carbon Market is pleased to announce various revenue-based material events inclusive of Letters of Intents, in different phrases of execution, from the Entrex Alternative Carbon Offset Producer Program.
— Thomas Harblin
Entrex Alternative Carbon Offset Producer Program is designed in partnership with manufacturers of various products or services which result in tangible reduction of carbon creation through the respective use, typically by the purchaser, of their product or service. Through the no-risk, no cost, turn-key solution producers and/or their clients may access new revenue opportunities without costs or risks” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO.
“These new revenue streams are anticipated to provide a minimum of $10,000,000 (Ten Million US Dollars) in annual production of carbon credits, per sector or manufacturer, over each year of the 10-year contract period” said Thomas Harblin Partner. “With a series of these in the works we anticipate doubling our projected revenue and EBITDA as we launch in to 2024”.
“The innovation of the program solves challenges for both the supply and demand side of the Carbon Market” continued Watkins. “From the supplier perspective they know they offer carbon reduction but don’t know how to monetize their environmental benefits – while buyers struggle for quality, credible and scalable offset solutions which come from different venues and solutions from those currently available. It truly is a win-win and we believe a strategic sustainable advantage for our company through these 10-year contracts.”
About Entrex Carbon Market:
The Entrex Carbon Market created the first regulatory compliant trading portal for securitized “compliance-grade” carbon offsets. Entrex’s portal offers hundreds of carbon offset securities inclusive of short-term production financing bonds branded “NewLeaf Bonds” through the compliance-grade, institutionalized, carbon offsets, branded “CarbonEase” which are each regulated securities from inception through retirement. Each CarbonEase security
Stephen Watkins
Entrex Carbon Market
+1 954-856-6659
email us here
Entrex Introduction