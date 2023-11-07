Mayor Trent Staggs endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump for Utah Senate

Trent Staggs VFAF Veterans for Trump endorsement for US Senate Mayor Trent Staggs endorsed by Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump Trent Staggs for US Senate

RIVERTON, UTAH, USA, November 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalTrent Staggs was elected mayor of Riverton, Utah, on November 7, 2017, after serving four years on the Riverton City Council. He was officially sworn into a second term of office on January 4, 2022As mayor, Trent has taken a business-oriented approach to government, lowering taxes while increasing services for residents. Under his leadership, Riverton boasts the lowest utility fees in the valley. Not only has he refused to raise property taxes, Trent has cut those taxes and saved over $10 million.He’s led in planning with neighboring communities for smart, sustainable growth while ensuring adequate infrastructure and open space. He’s a proven leader and fiscal conservative. He has been consistently pro-liberty during the COVID lock downs, has protected the right to life of the unborn, and pushed back on damaging policies like ESG.Trent Staggs is a full-time entrepreneur and business owner with more than 20 years of experience running and managing successful Fortune 500 companies to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Trent has been involved in consulting executive teams, creating a reputation for himself as someone who can get ailing organizations back on their feet. Most recently, Trent served on the board of directors of a company that he helped take public, getting the company listed on NASDAQ in 2022.In other VFAF News :The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

