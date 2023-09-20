Gausium's Scrubber 50 Pro Wins CMS Purus Innovation Award 2023 in the Large Machine Category

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a prominent leader of autonomous floor cleaning solutions, is delighted to announce that the latest iteration of its highly acclaimed robotic floor cleaner, Scrubber 50 Pro, has earned the prestigious CMS Purus Innovation Award 2023.

The Purus Innovation Award (PIA) is one of the sector's most coveted awards and reflects the great innovative strength of CMS Berlin.The award honors the best of the best every two years at the leading trade fair for cleaning and hygiene. It comprises six award categories and is celebrating a strong comeback at CMS Berlin 2023 with a record number of 83 entries. On 19 September 2023, the six winners were announced at the CMS opening evening in the Marshall House. Gausium's Scrubber 50 Pro has emerged as a winner of the Large Machine category.

Developed entirely in-house by Gausium, Scrubber 50 Pro is a game-changer in the world of industrial and commercial cleaning equipment. The robotic floor cleaning solution has clinched several prestigious cleaning industry awards for innovation over the past two years. With its state-of-the-art deep learning capabilities, Scrubber 50 Pro not only raises the bar for cleaning performance but also sets new standards for sustainability and user-friendliness.

One of the standout features of the Scrubber 50 Pro is its Auto Spot Cleaning mode. This innovative feature enables the robot to perform spot cleaning in which it autonomously detects and addresses wastes on the floor. Unlike robots with fixed plans, Scrubber 50 Pro focuses only on necessary areas, and optimizes real-time patrol routes to clean the detected waste instantly. This ensures superior efficiency and minimizes resource wastage, making it an eco-friendly choice for modern businesses.

"We are truly honored to receive the CMS Purus Innovation Award 2023," said Jolly Yang, Vice President of Gausium. " This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability. The Scrubber 50 Pro represents a new era in cleaning technology, and we are delighted that its contributions to the industry have been acknowledged."

Gausium's profound impact on the industry is unmistakable, as evidenced by the presence of their products in four booths at CMS, showcased by the company's esteemed European partners. In addition to Scrubber 50 Pro, another iconic Gausium model, the Phantas, is presented with an exciting new feature: a smart integrated handle designed to enhance the user experience. The introduction of this new feature has garnered much attention.

As Gausium continues to pave the way for innovation in the cleaning industry, the CMS Purus Innovation Award 2023 serves as a significant milestone and recognition of its contributions to sustainable, efficient, and groundbreaking cleaning technologies.

For more information about Gausium and its award-winning Scrubber 50 Pro, please visit https://gausium.com.

About

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

