Gausium's CMS Show Triumph: Award-Winning Solutions and Remarkable Sales

The Booth of Gausium & Philon at CMS

The CMS Booth of Topserv, One of Gausium's Esteemed European Partners

Gausium's products shined at CMS Show, achieving exceptional sales performance and lucrative business opportunities.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a leader in autonomous floor cleaning solutions, is thrilled to announce the outstanding success of its European distributors at the recent CMS Show. The event, held from 19 to 22 September, showcased Gausium's groundbreaking autonomous cleaning products across four booths, hosted by the company’s European distributors—Philon, Topserv & Next FM Robotics, Taski, and FENKA Robotics.

The CMS Show is a premier international trade fair for cleaning systems, building management, and services, and it attracts professionals and industry leaders from across the globe. This year, Gausium’s innovative Scrubber 50 Pro stood out as the winner of the prestigious CMS Purus Innovation Award 2023 in the Large Machines category, which highlights the remarkable success of the company's products.

The recognition bestowed upon Scrubber 50 Pro has helped broaden the spectrum of new business prospects accessible to Gausium's distributors. During the CMS show, the company's partners engaged in fruitful discussions with potential clients and achieved remarkable sales results.

“The CMS Show has proven to be a huge success for Gausium's products,” remarked Jolly Yang, Vice President of Gausium. “In total, our distributors have generated 5 million Euros in sales and secured over 450 Letters of Intent related to our products during the event. We are thrilled about the opportunities that CMS has unlocked for us and eagerly anticipate ongoing growth and collaboration within the cleaning industry.”

These phenomenal figures underscore the burgeoning interest and robust market demand for Gausium's innovative floor cleaning solutions, reaffirming the company's unquestionable leadership in the autonomous cleaning sector and its enduring dedication to excellence and innovation.



About Gausium:

Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with more than 4,000 successful deployments in 50 countries and regions. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software.

Marketing Dept.
Gausium
Scrubber 50 Pro, Winner of the CMS Purus Innovation Award 2023

