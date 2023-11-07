"World King of Chefs Summit 2023" to be Held Nov 11th - 13th

World King of Chefs Cooking Competition 2022 World Food Education Forum 2019

Realizing a Society of "Well-being Through Food" -- Chefs and Food & Health Experts Gather in Awaji Island for Cooking Competition, Food Forum and More

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO and President: Yasuyuki Nambu) will hold "Awaji Well-being Week", a series of events dedicated to health, food, and well-being*, this Autumn on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. One of these events will be the "World King of Chefs Summit 2023", to be held from Saturday, November 11th to Monday, November 13th. Chefs and experts on food and health will be invited to the event, which is aimed at inspiring ideas on how to improve society's well-being through food.

This third iteration of the World King of Chefs Summit has invited Mr. Yukio Hattori, President of Hattori Nutrition College and Chairman of the Executive Committee. The competition will be divided into two categories under the theme of a "healthy gourmet menu using Awaji Island ingredients", including the World King of Chefs Cooking Competition, which sees international chefs exhibiting their home countries' unique flavors and techniques, and the Youth King of Chefs Cooking Competition, in which aspiring chefs from culinary schools can test their skills.

The "World Food Education Forum" will be themed on "planetary health** through the lens of food and healthcare", with speakers such as Risa Kirimura, a physician now conducting collaborative research at Tokyo University's Graduate School of Engineering, whose entrepreneurial activities have been shedding light on the topic of planetary health. Keynote speeches and panel discussions will address the sustainability of food and healthcare from the standpoint of the planet's health, concluding with the "Awaji Island Well-being Declaration", which organizers hope will establish a path towards realizing a future society which puts well-being at its core.

Through this event, Pasona Group will create opportunities for us to consider not only human health and diet, but also the health of our planet as a whole, with the hope that this may lead us a step closer to a sustainable and truly affluent society.

* "Well-being" refers to "a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity" (as defined by the World Health Organization).

** "Planetary health" refers to the goal of a society which fairly balances human health and the health of the planet, with consideration given to the effects of our political, economic, and social systems upon the natural environment.

■Overview: World King of Chefs Summit 2023

Dates: Saturday, November 11th - Monday, November 13th

Location: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Content: World King of Chefs Cooking Competition (Dates: November 11th - 12th / Venue: 816 Nojima Hikinoura, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

・Youth King of Chefs Cooking Competition (November 11th)

This competition, open to high school, culinary school, and university students all over Japan aims to test and sharpen the skills of our future chefs, and perhaps even uncover future stars. There are both individual and group divisions. In the individual competition, 12 individuals whose recipes passed the first stage of judging will compete in a grand final to decide the winner. The young chefs will be judged on their ingenuity and culinary sensibility as they craft dishes under the theme of "well-being", while taking issues such as food safety and sustainability into account.

※Competition judges will be Yukio Hattori, President of Hattori Gakuen and Principal of Hattori Nutrition College, as well as Chef Katsuhiro Nakamura, Honorary Executive Chef of Hotel Metropolitan EDMONT.

・World King of Chefs Cooking Competition (November 12th)

Following the theme of "well-being", international chefs will compete to craft beautiful dishes representing their home countries. A panel of judges will pick winners in multiple categories. With consideration given to the environment and food safety as a matter of course, the competition will also be an opportunity to admire the creativity of many countries' food cultures, and learn about food and health around the world.

・Tsunagaru Marché (November 11th - 12th)

"From Awaji Island to Hyogo Prefecture and the world!" In the first of its two main areas - "Autumn's Bounty! Hyogo's Five Provinces Harvest Festival" - this market showcases the diverse food cultures that sprang up in Hyogo Prefecture's five historical regions. Meanwhile, the "World Marché" area features exotic ingredients and a chance to experience cultures from around the globe.. At the Hyogo's Five Provinces Harvest Festival, visitors can purchase local specialties from each of Hyogo Prefecture's five historical regions - Settsu, Harima, Tajima, Tanba, and Awaji. The World Marché will feature a variety of booths offering foods and cultural experiences from around the world.

・World Food Education Forum (Date: November 13th / Venue: 70 Nojima Okawa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

Experts and organizations specialized in the fields of food and health will give keynote speeches and hold panel discussions themed on "planetary health through the lens of food and healthcare". The forum will delve deep into the topic of sustainable food production, not only from the perspective of human health, but from the health of the planet as a whole. Conclusions drawn from the discussions will be announced as the "Awaji Island Well-being Declaration", which organizers hope will establish a path towards realizing a future society which puts well-being at its core.

[Speakers]

- Risa Kirimura (Regional Revitalization Doctor; Researcher, Graduate School of Engineering, Tokyo University; Representative Director and Doctor, Tenrai Inc.)

- Kazunari Yokoyama (Specially-Appointed Professor, Geo-Environmental Science, Rissho University)

- Masumi Niwa (Representative Director, LifeScience Research Association for Food and Agriculture)

- Takao Saito (Manager, Solution Strategy Division, Cookpad Inc.; Communication Chairman, Plant Based Lifestyle Lab)

- Nahoko Furuta (Specially-Appointed Professor, Graduate School of Landscape Design and Management, University of Hyogo; Tourism Producer, Hyogo Tourism Bureau)

- Naoko Terada (Travel Journalist)

[Facilitator]

- Yoichiro Sato (Visiting Professor, Kyoto Prefectural University; Director, Museum of Natural and Environmental History, Shizuoka)

Price: Free

Reservations: Advance reservations can only be made for the "World Food Education Forum": https://peatix.com/event/3721373

Website: https://kingofchefssummit.com/

Organizer: World King of Chefs Summit Executive Committee (Planning and operations: Pasona Group Inc.)

Supporters: Hyogo Prefectural Board of Education, Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, Minami Awaji City Board of Education, Awaji UNESCO Assocation, Italian Consulate

Contact: World King of Chefs Summit Executive Committee Tel: (+81) 70-1264-2631 E-mail: kingofchefs@pasonagroup.co.jp

Note: Event details are correct at time of writing but may be subject to change.

■Reference: About Awaji Well-being Week 2023

Awaji Well-being Week is a series of events connecting the three concepts of "body", "soul", and "the relationships between people". It aims to bring us a step closer to a truly affluent society in which everyone can exist in health and happiness. Based on the keywords, "sports", "food", "healthcare", and "innovation", four events will be held this year from Friday, October 27th to Monday, November 13th. All events are open to people of all ages, genders, and nationalities. Throughout these two weeks, everyone can enjoy taking part and experiencing well-being.

1. UNDOKAI WORLD CUP 2023

Dates: Friday, October 27th - Sunday, October 29th

Content: With the aim of helping achieve a society in which everyone can enjoy good health, this sports festival has been held on Awaji Island since 2016. Everyone, regardless or age, gender, or nationality, is welcome to participate.

2. Awaji Well-being Innovation Forum 2023

Date: Monday, November 6th

Content: Based on the concept, "Well-being for the individual, for society, and for the planet", this forum invites academics and professionals at the fore of fields such as medicine and living labs to collaborate in designing a better society for the future.

3. Awaji Well-being Business Contest 2023

Date: Tuesday, November 7th

Content: A pitching event for entrepreneurs and business to present their well-being themed business ideas. Winners will receive from support from Pasona Group to develop their idea from proof of concept to a viable business, through collaboration with Pasona Group's Awaji Island projects and more.

4. World King of Chefs Summit 2023

Dates: Saturday, November 11th - Monday, November 13th

Content: With "Well-being through food" as its theme, this event includes two cooking competitions. In the youth competition, aspiring chefs from all over Japan will put their skills to the test, while in the world competition, top chefs from around the globe will compete for the title of World King of Chefs. Awaji Well-being Week will also feature exhibitions spotlighting the bounties of Hyogo Prefecture's land and seas, as well as a forum in which a panel of experts will grapple with various societal issues related to food.