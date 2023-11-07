The Multicultural International Motion Picture Association Celebrates 12th Annual Lady in Red Awards Gala
MIMPA'S 12th Annual Lady in Red Awards Gala Fundraiser Presented By Coverfly and Final Draft, supporting youth in foster care
MIMPA Honors 5 Phenomenal Women for their achievements in Business, Community Service, Philanthropy and Entertainment.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multicultural International Motion Picture Association Presents 12th Annual Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards Gala
GPR in partnership with The Multicultural International Motion Picture Association presents the 12th Annual Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards, November 10th, 2023. The highly anticipated awards program and gala dinner are slated to begin at 7:00PM, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, located in the beautiful city of Beverly Hills, California. MIMPA is a non-profit 501(3)c organization with a mission of diversity for women in the entertainment industry, advocating for equality and equity for women, while at the same time, raising funds for organizations that support women and children throughout the year with grants and scholarships for up-and-coming filmmakers.
This year’s event will be hosted by Emmy Award Winning Actor/Entertainer, Obba Babatunde, “Little Fires Everywhere”, “S.W.A.T.”, “Miss Evers Boys”, “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge”, “The Eye”, “The Notebook” , “John Q”, “After The Sunset”, “I’m Dying up Here”, “Half N Half”, “Life”, “The Temptations”, “Once In a Lifetime”, “Dear White People”, “Days of Our Lives”, “CSI ”and “Dreamgirls” just to name a few of his many, many film, television and stage roles. Featured entertainment for the evening includes international R&B Recording Artist, Eugene O. Cole and Michael Raye along with Cellist, Natasha Mar who is making her debut on stage.
The 12th Annual Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards Gala will honor five phenomenal women including, Actress/Producer, Beverly Todd, best known for her roles played on film in movies such as, “Lean On Me”, “The Bucket List”, Actress/Singer, Renee Lawless of Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and The Have Nots” which aired for eight seasons on OWN and “Stuck With You” on the All BLK Network, Actress, Sheila Frazier, best known for her iconic 70’s film era roles in “Super Fly” and, “Three The Hard Way” , Pamela Bakewell, of The Bakewell Group of companies which include The Brotherhood Crusade and The LA Sentinel Newspaper and media group, as well as Tige Charity, Founder & Executive Director of KITS, “Kids in the Spotlight”, a non-profit supporting youth and young adults with training in the film industry, at their newly built studio in the San Fernando Valley area. “All five of these women are making a difference in the world in their various careers, including, but not limited to the entertainment industry, and each donate funds to benefit non-profit organizations that seek to support the specific needs of women and children”, stated MIMPA President, Gail Gibson.
This year’s benefactors CarePortal and KITS are both 501(3)c organizations that advocate for children, young adults and families in the foster care system, and will receive a portion of proceeds raised from the gala with thanks to the event’s sponsors, Coverfly, Final Draft, Sanfilippo Foundation, Perfume Passage, KAI Fragrance, Anne Fontaine Paris, GWS Auctions, Inc., doTerra-Sharon Doyle, Kendra Scott Jewelry, The Los Angeles Urban League and The Los Angeles Sentinel. Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.mimpa.org.
