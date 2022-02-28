Gail Gibson Named President & VP of Sales at NubianTV.net
Gail Gibson in as President & VP of Sales at NubianTV.netBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gail Gibson of Gibson Public Relations and the Multicultural International Motion Picture Association adds President and VP of Sales to her titles as the new head at NubianTV.net. “It is my honor to bring my experience, knowledge and creativity to a platform that appreciates diversity from the entire diaspora of our cultural experience”, said Gibson.
Darrin D. Leverett, Nubian TV’s CEO stated, “Gibson’s selection was largely based upon her experience and passion for growth, and she checked all of the boxes due to her vast knowledge and history both in entertainment production, marketing and advertising, she’s a triple threat”. We are excited to welcome her and the new content acquisitions she will be Exec Producing for Nubian, including her Annual Lady in Red Gala for MIMPA, the First Annual Diversity Awards Show and a fresh new scripted TV Series that she will Co-Executive Produce.
Gail Gibson has over 30 years of marketing, advertising, public relations, and entertainment experience to her credit, as she has held positions including President of BlackChristianMovies.com under Nu-Lite Entertainment, Vice President of Voices, Inc., President of Sankofa Communications, and Founder of Myloveablelegs.com, LLC. Ms. Gibson has also held positions at Lorimar, Motown Records and Ray Charles Enterprises early in her career. She has been a member of Screen Actors Guild since 1997 with two independent films to her credit as an actress, & Co-Producer, “Walk by Faith” and “Outrighteous” and two television shows where she was Associate Producer, “BET’s Exalted” and “Black Family Reunion” in association with Momentum Entertainment.
Gibson, will continue to serve her non-profit www.mimpa.org as its President and Annual Lady in Red Gala, as well as Executive Produce several projects to be launched on the NubianTV.net platform. Gail currently sits on the Board of Directors for Shelter Partnership, Inc. an organization with a mission to end homelessness in Los Angeles County. She is a former board member of Hands4Hope.org and gives annually to various charitable organizations, including Red Cross disaster relief funds and other philanthropic and or artistic non-profit organizations. Ms. Gibson is the mother of one daughter, Author, L.B. Alexander an accomplished romance novelist.
For more information or interviews please contact Gibson Public Relations at (323) 799-6266 or visit www.gibsonpublicrelations.com, Email info@gibsonpublicrelations.com, For NubianTV visit www.nubiantv.net
