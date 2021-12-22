Shelter Partnership, Inc. Names Former LA City Councilwoman, Jan Perry Executive Director
Former L.A. City Councilwoman Jan Perry New Executive Director
LOS ANGELES, CA – December 21, 2021 – Shelter Partnership, Inc. has chosen former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry as its next Executive Director. The Shelter Partnership, Inc. Board of Directors unanimously voted Perry into the position.
“We are excited for the future of Shelter Partnership with the confirmation of Ms. Perry as our Executive Director. I've worked closely with her during the past several months and have found her to be smart, creative and compassionate,” stated Shelter Partnership, Inc. Board of Directors Chair Lance Simon. “Along with our Staff, who has not just met, but exceeded expectations during these challenging times, we are in a position to be an innovator of solutions to homelessness,” said Simon.
Jan Perry has served Los Angeles for over 30 years, fueled with a passion for affordable housing, continuum of care for unhoused people, urban wetlands development, and parks restoration. Perry served as a Los Angeles City Councilperson in District 9, which includes Downtown, Little Tokyo, Skid Row and South L.A. She oversaw projects that dramatically re-shaped the Downtown area. Perry also shepherded the development of nearly 6,000 units of affordable and supportive housing in her district. A key aspect of her work as an elected official included extensive analysis of proposed budgets and financial statements. Perry’s leadership over the course of her public sector career has brought in $15 billion in private investment, $25 million in new tax revenue for the City of Los Angeles, and 90,000 full-time jobs.
Shelter Partnership, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that has distributed over a quarter of a billion dollars of non-perishable goods to homeless agencies. The organization has been at the forefront of Los Angeles’ response to the homeless crisis since 1985. Shelter Partnership, Inc. also serves as a leading consultant on homeless programs and policy, supporting entities like the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), as well as state and local government. Shelter Partnership also serves as a resource to public agencies, the business community, local and national media, and community members involved in the issues of homelessness and the creation of permanent supportive housing for individuals and families who are homeless.
Shelter Partnership Inc.'s most visible endeavor, the S. Mark Taper Foundation Shelter Resource Bank warehouse project, was launched in 1989. Since then, the project has grown to one of the largest homeless resource facilities in the nation. During the organization's most recent fiscal year, the S. Mark Taper Foundation Shelter Resource Bank warehouse distributed $24 million worth of nonperishable goods to 290 community agencies directly serving L.A. County residents living in poverty.
“For every five cents donated we are able to secure and distribute one dollar’s worth of donated goods, and I’d like to continue this successful tradition,” stated Perry. “As someone who represented Skid Row for 12 years, my primary focus was supporting the organizations that housed the homeless with great urgency. My goal for Shelter Partnership is to increase support to the providers who are saving lives every day.”
Jan Perry brings unique talents in government relations: public-private partnerships; design, funding, legislation, development, and realization of major economic, environmental, and community programs; human and social services; and initiatives for renewable energy, habitat development, natural resources, and environmental stewardship, all which make her an exceptional fit to lead Shelter Partnership, Inc.
