SPTO Unveils Innovative Tourism Training Portal: A Game-Changer for the Pacific Region’s Workforce

This month, the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) launched its SPTO Training Portal. A digital training platform designed to empower tourism stakeholders across the 20 Pacific Island nations. Built on the TOVUTI platform, this portal represents a significant leap forward in developing tourism skills and knowledge in the region.

As part of the SPTO Pacific Tourism Digital Transformation Project (Phase 2) funded by the New Zealand government, these activities are linked to the Capability and Connections pillar of SPTO’s Digital Strategy, which seeks to develop the region’s digital activities and programmes.

Building upon the success of in-person digital marketing training conducted in 20 Pacific countries earlier this year, participants will now engage in virtual activity on essential topics such as SEO, Social Media, Google Analytics, website strategy, and paid marketing.

Over 500 Pacific tourism stakeholders are actively participating, including hotel owners and managers, tour operators, National Tourism Organisation (NTO) representatives, airline professionals, and more.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker stated that the SPTO Training Portal sets a pioneering example, offering a unique, interactive learning experience custom-developed to empower the tourism industry of tomorrow. He added that the call for progress and expertise in tourism in the Pacific region is resounding.

“Building digital skills, knowledge, and experience through these activities is a critical component of Phase 2 and the overall implementation of our Digital Strategy .

The SPTO Training Portal will equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to promote sustainable tourism and foster economic growth across the region. This project recognises the importance of digital transformation, which has become even more critical against the backdrop of post-pandemic recovery”, Mr Cocker said.