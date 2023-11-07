Unlocking the Secrets of Paradise: The Pacific Storytelling Specialist Programme Unveiled

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) launched a revamped Pacific Storytelling Specialist Programme (PSSP), an online initiative designed to empower travel advisors, media professionals, influencers, and tour operators with comprehensive knowledge of the Pacific Islands.

As part of the SPTO Pacific Tourism Digital Transformation Project (Phase 2) funded by the New Zealand government, these activities are linked to the Capability and Connections pillar of SPTO’s Digital Strategy, which seeks to develop the region’s digital activities and programmes.

The PSSP offers certification to travel advisors and agents who aspire to become experts in selling the Pacific as a captivating destination. This accreditation program presents an invaluable opportunity for participants to develop a profound understanding of the diverse tourism products and services available across the tropical Pacific.

The program is strategically designed to assist travel professionals, travel media professionals, and tour operators in understanding the nuances of the Pacific Islands better, ultimately enabling them to provide superior service and drive increased business.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker highlighted SPTO’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism in the Pacific. SPTO has dedicated the past year to transforming the PSSP into a dynamic and interactive learning experience.

“Through the successful completion of a series of online training modules and a subsequent electronic examination, participants attain certification as Pacific Storytelling Specialists. As a culmination of this immersive training, participants are well-prepared to take full advantage of the South Pacific Tourism Exchange event on the 4th-5th May, 2024, a pivotal occasion for networking and expanding their knowledge of this vibrant region,” Mr Cocker said.

“We are thrilled to share that over 100 individuals have embarked on this enlightening journey by joining the PSSP program. This remarkable response reflects the industry’s eagerness to enhance their knowledge and expertise of the Pacific Islands, post COVID.”

To enrol in the PSSP program, please visit: https://southpacificislands.travel/marketing-initiative/the-new-pacific-storytelling-specialist-programme/

For questions, please email nram@spto.org