Game Changers Foundation Hosts Annual Topgolf Fundraising Event on Nov. 9

Game Changers Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is proud to host its second annual fall fundraising event at Topgolf Atlanta Midtown (1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW) on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. Game Changers invites individuals and corporate sponsors to the fundraiser event so the organization can continue on its mission to guide student-athletes to success off the playing field. The event includes a variety of options to participate along with food, drinks, celebrity attendees, silent auction, hole-in-one contest and more.
— Game Changers Foundation Founder Rennie Curran
“It’s thrilling to see Game Changers impact student-athletes and we can’t wait to host everyone for a friendly competition at Topgolf,” Game Changers Foundation Founder Rennie Curran said. “With the support of so many individuals and organizations, our non-profit is always looking ahead to how we can impact more lives.”
Numerous celebrities are scheduled to appear at events throughout the weekend, including Andruw Jones, Champ Bailey, Brandon Boykin, Peter Warrick, and Keith Marshall, among many others.
Founded by former professional athlete Rennie Curran, Game Changers provides high school athletes insight from current and former professional and college athletes to provide guidance, leadership skills and development both on and off the field. This is accomplished through speaking engagements, one-on-one mentoring, leadership events and networking opportunities. In a Big Brother/Big Sister model, the Foundation provides an avenue to create support and guidance for student-athletes to make a difference in their own lives and those of others.
Curran was a standout at the University of Georgia as an All-American linebacker before playing in the NFL. Throughout his football career, he depended heavily on his community for guidance both on the field and off the field. Because of his experience, Curran created Game Changers for current and former professional athletes to positively influence and impact their communities by preparing student-athletes for their futures.
