Everything Podcasts Candid Studio Session with Cannabis Legend Tommy Chong Launches The Canadian Potcast's 2nd Season
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis industry legend, Tommy Chong launches The Canadian Potcast’s second season, in partnership with Pattison Media. This special edition of The Canadian Potcast outlines what life is like as the world’s most famous stoner and marijuana advocate. Tommy grew up in Alberta, where his homesteader dad built them “the nicest outhouse”. He details his life there as a young, racialized Canadian in the 50s and 60s, and how that influenced his comedy and cannabis career.
Tommy Chong is a name often associated with cannabis. So much so, that the Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas presented him with their inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award. We are honoured to have this cannabis pioneer and pop culture icon join us.
“Listening in studio with Tommy Chong was a wild ride, so I am beyond excited for this episode to launch!” - Jennifer Smith, CEO, Everything Podcasts.
“Cannabis is my direct connection to God. That's why my next evolution is going to be mind blowing because it's not just mine… It's the big guy's, and he's got a lot of pull.” - Tommy Chong
Alongside broadcasting Hall Of Famer legend and show host Don Shafer, Tommy explores his spirituality. This isn’t just a classic stoner conversation, the episode follows the reflections of a man with an immense connection to philosophical thinking – a connection that was deepened by his nine months in prison, and a cancer scare.
If you want to know more about Tommy’s time in prison, he goes into it on this show. His cellmate was Jordan Belfort, AKA the real Wolf of Wall Street.
Finally and inevitably, Tommy talks about pot. Cannabis is his “direct connection to god”, so we made sure to ask him what he thinks of the Biden administration’s attitude towards cannabis.
The next season of The Canadian Potcast launches November 9th, 2023. Until then you can listen to the first 12 episodes, each one includes an interview with a leader in the cannabis world, plus a documentary on important moments in cannabis culture and history.
The Canadian Potcast is produced by Everything Podcasts, a division of Pattison Media.
About Everything Podcasts
Everything Podcasts is a division of Pattison Media, a global world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Everything Podcasts helps companies move into the audio space with a custom podcast series. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers, Broadcast Hall of Famers from around the globe, and award-winning media experts, they deliver innovative creative, audio production, global distribution, and marketing expertise in this new media frontier.
Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous awards including this year’s 2023 Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency. Most Creative Branded Podcast - Ideas of Order by California Closets & Best B2B Branded Podcast – Beyond by KPMG.
About Pattison Media
Headquartered in Kamloops, B.C., Pattison Media, is the country’s largest, private, western-based media company. Spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their operations currently encompass 50 radio stations, 3 television stations, 21 online news portals, podcasting, and digital marketing agencies in 30 different markets. Pattison Media is a proud division of The Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become one of the largest, privately held companies in Canada. Please visit www.pattisonmedia.com or www.jimpattison.com for more information.
Media Contacts
Rod Schween, President, Pattison Media Ltd
rod.schween@pattisonmedia.com
Jennifer Smith
Tommy Chong is a name often associated with cannabis. So much so, that the Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas presented him with their inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award. We are honoured to have this cannabis pioneer and pop culture icon join us.
“Listening in studio with Tommy Chong was a wild ride, so I am beyond excited for this episode to launch!” - Jennifer Smith, CEO, Everything Podcasts.
“Cannabis is my direct connection to God. That's why my next evolution is going to be mind blowing because it's not just mine… It's the big guy's, and he's got a lot of pull.” - Tommy Chong
Alongside broadcasting Hall Of Famer legend and show host Don Shafer, Tommy explores his spirituality. This isn’t just a classic stoner conversation, the episode follows the reflections of a man with an immense connection to philosophical thinking – a connection that was deepened by his nine months in prison, and a cancer scare.
If you want to know more about Tommy’s time in prison, he goes into it on this show. His cellmate was Jordan Belfort, AKA the real Wolf of Wall Street.
Finally and inevitably, Tommy talks about pot. Cannabis is his “direct connection to god”, so we made sure to ask him what he thinks of the Biden administration’s attitude towards cannabis.
The next season of The Canadian Potcast launches November 9th, 2023. Until then you can listen to the first 12 episodes, each one includes an interview with a leader in the cannabis world, plus a documentary on important moments in cannabis culture and history.
The Canadian Potcast is produced by Everything Podcasts, a division of Pattison Media.
About Everything Podcasts
Everything Podcasts is a division of Pattison Media, a global world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Everything Podcasts helps companies move into the audio space with a custom podcast series. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers, Broadcast Hall of Famers from around the globe, and award-winning media experts, they deliver innovative creative, audio production, global distribution, and marketing expertise in this new media frontier.
Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous awards including this year’s 2023 Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency. Most Creative Branded Podcast - Ideas of Order by California Closets & Best B2B Branded Podcast – Beyond by KPMG.
About Pattison Media
Headquartered in Kamloops, B.C., Pattison Media, is the country’s largest, private, western-based media company. Spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their operations currently encompass 50 radio stations, 3 television stations, 21 online news portals, podcasting, and digital marketing agencies in 30 different markets. Pattison Media is a proud division of The Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become one of the largest, privately held companies in Canada. Please visit www.pattisonmedia.com or www.jimpattison.com for more information.
Media Contacts
Rod Schween, President, Pattison Media Ltd
rod.schween@pattisonmedia.com
Jennifer Smith
Everything Podcasts
+1 604-377-7922
jennifer@everythingpodcasts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Our Story at Everything Podcasts