Breaking Boundaries: Kanika Design Launches Online Interior Design for All
Kanika Design launches an online interior design service with personalized interaction, making high-quality design accessible to residential clients.
Post-pandemic, clients are increasingly receptive to remote work. With this new service, we provide a personalized online experience, assisting clients from idea to design. We're excited about this!”SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanika Design, a top-rated interior design firm in the San Francisco Bay Area, today announced the launch of its new Online Interior Design service. This launch is designed to make high-quality interior design more accessible to residential clients looking to transform their homes.
— Kanika
Since its founding in 2008, Kanika Design has undergone significant growth, fueled by its service-oriented and bold design approach. In a forward-thinking move, Kanika B Khurana, CEO and founder of Kanika Design, wanted to expand the reach of its interior design services beyond the current service area. By venturing into new markets, Kanika Design aims to share its bold and unique designs with even more clients. This will help the company grow and maintain its position as a leader in the interior design market.
Why an online interior design service and why now:
“Post-pandemic, clients are increasingly receptive to remote work. With this new service, we provide a personalized online experience, assisting clients from idea to design. And we're excited about this!” says Kanika.
We understand that interior design is a deeply personal experience, and we value direct interaction with our clients. That's why our online service offers a unique opportunity for clients to connect directly with Kanika, ensuring that their vision is understood and executed. Our goal is to bring Kanika's exceptional designs to a broader audience while preserving the personalized, human touch, and stress-free experience that sets our service apart.
Kanika Design's Online Interior Design service includes a range of deliverables to help clients in visualize and implement their design plans. These include design mood boards, furniture floor plans, a budget breakdown for items to be purchased, and a seamless procurement service to ensure a hassle-free experience.
For more information and to explore our online interior design packages, please visit our website.
About Kanika Design:
Founded in 2008, Kanika Design is a full-service interior design firm specializing in creating stunning homes and offices from concept to completion. Through the years, Kanika Design has earned a reputation for its daring and distinctive designs and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients. As a top-rated interior design firm in the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area, we prioritize design, personalization, functionality, and attention to detail to create wow spaces that are a true reflection of our clients.
Adi Khurana
Kanika Design
+1 415-894-2631
press@kanikadesign.com
